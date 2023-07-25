Largest successful wooden tower earthquake test in California





American architecture studio Lever Architecture and a team of researchers have successfully tested the earthquake resistance capabilities of a huge 10-story wooden building in California.

The test took place early this year and involved a massive hydraulic table to demonstrate the resilience of a skyscraper built of engineered timber against earthquakes comparable to magnitude 6.7 and 7.7 earthquakes.

At 112 feet (34 m), it is the tallest building ever tested on a shake table, and involved hundreds of professionals from academia, construction, architecture, and materials industries.

Part of the Natural Hazards Engineering Research Infrastructure (NHERI) Tall Wood project, it brought together a group of researchers and architects such as Studio Lever Architecture in Portland and Los Angeles.

The design featured a rocker wall and steel rails along the hull

Lever Architecture designed the tower for testing led by the Colorado School of Mines, using the world’s largest vibration table at the University of California, San Diego, which measures 25 by 40 feet (7.6 by 12.2 meters).

“It illustrates the idea of ​​flexibility in buildings,” said Thomas Robinson, Principal of Lever Architecture. “You know, when there’s a big earthquake, the buildings are designed to stay standing, but after an earthquake, most of them have to be dismantled.”

“This is a type of technology that allows buildings to self-center, to be physically repaired, and to be immediately inhabitable.”

The goal was to demonstrate the earthquake resistance of large wooden structures

The technology includes an all-timber siding system with vibrating walls of block timber and post-tensioned steel rails running the height of the structure.

The test included more than seven types of engineered wood including glulam, laminated timber (CLT) and nail laminated timber (NLT).

Top 10 tallest wooden buildings around the world

“This is the first time that a building this tall has been tested on a vibration table on a large scale, and the test will validate collective timber as a seismically resilient building material for tall structures,” said Professor Shilling Bay associated with the Colorado School of Mines.

The team hopes the test’s success will help change building codes in favor of building more large-scale buildings out of timber in earthquake-prone areas like California.

A variety of different wood products were used for the design

The team also hopes to test the potential for reusing wood used in engineered wood products for large buildings and send parts of the building to a lab for testing.

Lever Architecture has been at the forefront of monumental wood architecture and is known for its early proposals for tall buildings using the material.

Earlier this year, Dezeen investigated how collective timber has evolved in our Timber Revolution series by speaking to experts in the field who are considering how and if collective timber can change the way people engage with the built environment.

Photography courtesy of Timberlab/FLOR Projects.

Project credits:

Principal Funding Partner: US National Science Foundation University Partners: Colorado College of Mines, University of California, San Diego, University of Washington, University of Nevada, Reno, Colorado State University, Washington State University, Lehigh University, Michigan Technological University, Kyoto University, Oregon State University Industrial Partners: Simpson Strong Tai, Sumitomo Forestry, Construction Masters Ltd. DR Johnson Wood Innovations, Computers and Structures Inc. , Cemco Steel, Rex Lumber Company, Idaho Forest Group, Henkel Adhesives, Hexion, USG, Winco Window, Innotech Windows and Doors, Ehmcke Sheet Metal Corp. , Allegion, and Southwest Carpenters Union. Foundation, WoodWorks. Design and Build Partners: Swinerton, Timber Lab, Steel Framing, Industry Association, SBM, Exponent, KPFF, LEVER Architecture, Coughlin Porter Lundeen, Holmes, Magnusson Klemencic Associates, StructureCraft, KL&A Engineers and Builders, Brewer Crane and Rigging, CadMaker Energy

