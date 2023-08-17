Fighting Fires on the Frontlines of Climate Change





Devastating wildfires like the ones in Maui could become more common in our future due to a host of several factors, including climate change. But what about the folks who are already grappling with the fact that climate change is here? This week, we break down the connection between climate change and wildfires with climate scientist Dr. Daniel Swain. Then, Audie talks with former wildland firefighters Megan Fitzgerald-McGowan and Riva Duncan about how climate change is shifting the way fires are fought, and how the work is getting more demanding, more difficult, and more dangerous.

GUESTS:

Megan Fitzgerald-McGowan is currently a Program Manager at Firewise USA (https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Wildfire/Firewise-USA), which teaches people how to adapt to living with wildfire and encourages neighbors to work together and take action now to prevent losses. She is a former wildland firefighter.

Riva Duncan is the vice president of Grassroots Wildland Firefighters (https://www.grassrootswildlandfirefighters.com/), a nonprofit advocacy group fighting for reforms for federal wildland firefighters. She retired from wildland firefighting in 2020 after more than 30 years.

Dr. Daniel Swain (https://twitter.com/Weather_West?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor) is a climate scientist focused on the dynamics and impacts of extreme events—including droughts, floods, storms, and wildfires—on a warming planet. He blogs at Weather West (https://weatherwest.com/), which provides real-time perspectives on California and western North American weather and climate.

