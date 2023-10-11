WHO commends Egypt for its progress on the path to eliminate hepatitis C





The Arab Republic of Egypt has become the first country to achieve the “gold tier” status on the path to elimination of hepatitis C as per WHO criteria. This means that Egypt has fulfilled WHO’s programmatic coverage targets that will set the country up to achieve the reduced incidence and mortality targets of full elimination before 2030. WHO commends Egypt for its important achievement. “Egypt’s journey, from having one of the world’s highest rates of hepatitis C infection to being on the path to elimination in less than 10 years, is nothing short of astounding,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Egypt is an example to the world of what can be achieved with modern tools, and political commitment at the highest level to use those tools to prevent infections and save lives. Egypt’s success must give all of us hope and motivation to eliminate hepatitis C everywhere.” WHO notes with appreciation the ongoing commitment of the Ministry of Health and Population to sustain robust screening, care and treatment services for people with HCV. Since Egypt launched its nationwide campaign, – known as the “100 million seha” campaign – which means a 100 million healthy lives – it has resulted in testing over 60 million people and treating more than 4 million people. And by doing so, Egypt reduced the incidence of new infections from 300 per 100 0000 in 2014 to 9 per 100 000 in 2022. This is very close to the ultimate goal of hepatitis C elimination of less than 5 per 100 000 new cases per year and similar levels for viral hepatitis deaths. “Egypt is an inspiration to many other countries who are working towards the elimination of hepatitis C, hepatitis B or mother to child transmission of hepatitis B. Similar achievements are within reach of many countries if they follow Egypt’s example – and use the tools available and assure political commitment,” said Dr Meg Doherty, WHO’s Director of Global HIV, Hepatitis and STI Programmes. “However, we cannot be complacent as the work for Egypt and other countries is not over; they have achieved the gold tier status on the path to elimination for Hepatitis C, but will need to continue to sustain and step up efforts to reach the final destination of full elimination by 2023. WHO will be with Egypt every step of the way.” WHO released its second and updated version of the Guidance for country validation of viral hepatitis elimination and path to elimination. Through the validation process, WHO and partners continue to provide country support for strengthening health system capacity and patient-centred services that respect and protect the human rights of people living with viral hepatitis and ensures meaningful engagement of communities in the national, regional and global viral hepatitis response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/09-10-2023-who-commends-egypt-for-its-progress-on-the-path-to-eliminate-hepatitis-c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos