Germany reaffirms its commitment to WHO and key health priorities





Mr Ingo Behnel, Ambassador Dr Katharina Stasch, Dr Gesa Miehe-Nordmeyer and Dr Catharina Boehme. ©WHO/Lindsay Mackenzie In a meeting on 3 November, Germany reaffirmed its support for WHO as the Organization takes on wide-ranging global health challenges and advocated prompt action to establish a pandemic accord – an international agreement that would pave the way for better collaboration on emergencies, science and research. A German delegation that included Dr Katharina Stasch, UN Ambassador in Geneva; Ingo Behnel, Director-General of European and International Policy Issues at the German Ministry of Health; and Dr Gesa Miehe-Nordmeyer, Director General of the German Chancellery’s Department for Social, Health, Labor Market, Environment and Social Policy, met with WHO representatives including Assistant Director-General Dr Catharina Boehme, Emergencies Programme Executive Director Dr Michael Ryan and Chief Scientist Dr Jeremy Farrar. During the meeting Germany also reaffirmed its support for flexible, sustainable funding to carry out WHO’s 14th General Programme of Work for 2025-28 (GPW14) towards vital objectives such as withstanding pandemics, responding to health emergencies, and confronting the threats to health posed by climate change and drug-resistant infections. “Germany is very supportive of WHO, and also supportive of the pandemic agreement,” Dr Miehe-Nordmeyer said, adding that Member States have a clear window of opportunity to establish the pandemic agreement in time for the World Health Assembly next May. Dr Ryan praised Germany for having been a “huge supporter of global health security over many years,” cited the country’s voluntary contributions to WHO’s Contingency Fund for Emergencies, its support during the COVID-19 pandemic for technology, science, innovation and operations, and for its hosting of the World Health Summit, a leading strategic forum for global health advocacy. Germany is the largest donor to the WHO Contingency Fund for Emergencies (CFE), which enables WHO to respond without delay to health emergencies worldwide. Dr Ryan called the Germany-supported WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin “a physical manifestation of Germany’s commitment” to global health security. The Hub was launched in 2021 to provide the world with better data and analytics to detect and respond to health emergencies. @WHO/Lindsay Mackenzie At the meeting Germany and WHO signed funding agreements to support emergency responses in Libya (€1 million) and Yemen (€3 million). An afternoon session with WHO Chief Scientist Jeremy Farrar touched on embedding science and research action across the Organization, helping countries develop ecosystems for health research and science, and supporting the international community with a digitalization agenda. Dr Farrar also discussed WHO’s aim to add WHO collaborating centres, particularly in the Global South, and branch out into new research areas. WHO has 847 collaborating centers in more than 80 countries. “We’d like to see collaborating centres on digital, on A.I., on trust, or on horizon scanning for the future of science,” Dr Farrar said. “We would like to work more closely with the collaborating centres and for them to see themselves very much as a part of WHO,” Dr Farrar said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/08-11-2023-germany-reaffirms-its-commitment-to-who-and-key-health-priorities The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos