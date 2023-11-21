WHO-led joint UN and Red Crescent mission evacuates 31 infants from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza





A second WHO-led joint UN

mission, working in collaboration with the Palestine Red Crescent Society,

earlier today evacuated 31 babies from Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, to a

hospital in southern Gaza. The severely ill babies were transported in 6

ambulances supplied and staffed by the Palestine Red Crescent. Other

mission members included UN Mine Action, UNICEF and UNRWA. The mission was

once again assessed as high-risk, due to the active combat taking place in

close proximity to the hospital. These premature and low

birthweight babies had earlier been moved from the neonatal unit in

Al-Shifa to a safer area in the hospital, due to lack of

electricity to run their life support, and security

risks in the hospital. Yesterday and last night, two babies died

before the evacuation could take place. (Note, there were 33 babies

under care yesterday, according to a Ministry of Health update.) The babies were successfully

transported to the neonatal intensive care unit at Al-Helal

Al-Emarati Maternity Hospital in southern Gaza, where they are

being assessed and stabilized. Doctors there say all the babies are

fighting serious infections due to lack of medical supplies and impossibility

to continue infection control measures in Al-Shifa Hospital. Eleven are in

critical condition. Sadly, none of the infants were

accompanied by family members, as the Ministry of Health has only limited

information, and is not currently able to find close family

members. Six health workers and 10 of their family members, who

had been sheltering at the hospital, were also evacuated.

The evacuation, which was

requested by health workers and patients during the joint mission yesterday, became

necessary as Al-Shifa Hospital is no longer able to function due to

a lack of clean water, fuel, medical supplies, food, other essential

items and the intense hostilities. WHO remains deeply concerned about

the safety and health needs of patients and health workers who remain at

Al-Shifa Hospital, and in the few partially functional hospitals in the north

that face imminent closure. Al-Shifa Hospital, previously the

largest and most advanced referral hospital in Gaza, together with

other hospitals, must be fully restored to provide urgently needed

health services in Gaza. Today’s mission was led by

senior WHO staff, including a medical specialist and a

doctor, and representatives from UNICEF, UNMAS and UNRWA as noted

above. It included medical staff from the Palestine Red Crescent Society,

along with their ambulances. WHO is grateful

for their partnership, and the support of the rest of the UN,

working together as One UN. The complex and high-risk

operation, occurring in an active conflict zone, follows an

assessment mission yesterday, 18 November, which included public health

experts, logistics specialists, and security staff from OCHA, UNDSS,

UNMAS/UNOPS, UNRWA and WHO. Today’s mission was deconflicted with the Israel Defense

Forces and with the defacto authorities. There remain over 250

patients and 20 health workers at Al-Shifa, who all request immediate

evacuation. Planning is ongoing to evacuate the remaining patients, their

families and the health-care workers. Given the complex security and

logistics constraints, these evacuations will take several days to

complete. Priority will be given to the 22 dialysis patients and 50

patients with spinal injuries. WHO reaffirms its respect for the

dedication, professionalism, humanity and courage of the health staff who

have continued to care for their patients under unimaginably

difficult conditions. WHO reiterates its plea

for collective efforts to bring an end to the hostilities and humanitarian

catastrophe in Gaza. We call for an immediate ceasefire, the

sustained flow of humanitarian assistance at scale, unhindered humanitarian

access to all of those in need, the unconditional release of all hostages—many

of whom have serious medical needs—and the cessation of attacks on health care

and other vital infrastructure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/19-11-2023-who-led-joint-un-and-red-crescent-mission-evacuates-infants-from-al-shifa-hospital-in-gaza The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos