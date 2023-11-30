Canada and WHO pursue closer engagement on gender, equity, universal health coverage and more





In a full day of meetings on 20 November, WHO leaders and a Canadian government delegation reflected on their decades-long cooperation and sought to sharpen their strategic engagement on shared global health priorities, notably, health-systems strengthening, universal health coverage, embedding gender equality, equity and rights across WHO’s programmes, sustainable financing, health emergencies and pandemic preparedness. The delegation was led by Mr Jean-Bernard Parenteau, Director General, Health and Nutrition Bureau of Global Affairs Canada and Patricia McCullagh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations in Geneva. WHO representatives from across the Organization gave presentations on health emergencies, sexual and reproductive health and research; gender, equity and rights; primary health care as a foundation for universal health coverage; vaccine manufacturing; the International Health Regulations; and the work of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body, which is drafting a pandemic treaty for consideration by the World Health Assembly next May. Canada is currently the eighth largest contributor to WHO, and the fifth largest Member State contributor. For the 2022-23 biennium, Canada has contributed nearly US$ 175 million. “Canada remains committed to the WHO as the centre of the global health ecosystem and deeply appreciates its pivotal role in helping the world prevent, prepare for, and respond to health emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Parenteau said. “As we renew our focus on primary health care and equitable and resilient health systems, we must take a gender-responsive, human rights and equity-based approach, including to advance sexual and reproductive health and rights for all. We welcome WHO’s leadership in these areas, and to continued collaboration.” WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Dr Mike Ryan commended Canada for its support for WHO, and to emergencies in particular. Canada is the fourth-largest contributor to WHO’s Contingency Fund for Emergencies, having provided US$ 8.3 million since 2015. He said one of the vulnerabilities highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic was the lack of access to life-saving medical countermeasures faced by many countries, and that collaboration with Canada and other global health leaders on timely and equitable access to medical countermeasures against pandemic threats is critical. “We look forward to continuing this crucial dialogue with Canada, committing to equity and solidarity,” Dr Ryan said. “Together, we can ensure that no one is left behind when the next pandemic strikes.” The delegation also met with Dr Bruce Aylward, WHO Assistant Director-General, Universal Health Coverage, Life Course, who expressed WHO’s appreciation for Canada’s active, constructive participation in the ongoing development of WHO’s 14th General Programme of Work. He recognized the country’s support for strengthening universal health care, maternal and child health, and sexual and reproductive health and rights, as well as Canada’s important role in the Universal Health Coverage Partnership. Patricia McCullagh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations in Geneva and Jean-Bernard Parenteau, Director General, Health and Nutrition Bureau of Global Affairs Canada, led a delegation to WHO headquarters on 20 November. ©WHO/Bernard Dizier

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/20-11-2023-canada-and-who-pursue-closer-engagement-on-gender–equity–universal-health-coverage-and-more The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos