France signs agreements to support WHO’s work





©WHO/Chris B. Geneva – His Excellency Jérôme Bonnafont, Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations in Geneva, and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, today signed several funding agreements totaling € 25.5 million to support critical health priorities. The agreements include € 4.5 million of funding for the Core Voluntary Contribution Account (CVCA) of WHO; these are fully flexible funds which allow WHO to allocate resources to key priorities outlined in its General Programme of Work. An additional € 15 million will be used to deliver on specific key priorities, such as One Health, the advancement of universal health coverage, and primary health care, communicable and noncommunicable diseases, the medical countermeasure initiative, and the country readiness strengthening through WHO’s office in Lyon. A large part of the contribution (€ 6 million) is aimed at covering the humanitarian response on several fronts: € 2 million will go towards enhancing mental health initiatives in Ukraine; € 0.35 million is to support the response to the cholera outbreak in Malawi; € 1 million will support WHO’s humanitarian response in Gaza, with an additional € 2 million dedicated to strengthening the technical and human activities of the WHO Office in the occupied Palestinian territory. Finally, € 0.65 million will go to the Contingency Fund for Emergencies, to be used as needs arise. “As one of the world’s largest economies, France has a critical role to play in global health. France’s financial contributions and agreements, signed today, provide flexibility and align well with WHO’s priorities to promote, provide, protect, power and perform for health” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. France’s WHO Framework Agreement for the period 2020-2025 ensures sustainable funding for priority health programmes, aligned with WHO priorities. Some of the joint 2022-2023 collaboration priorities include the work of the WHO Academy, based in Lyon, stronger health systems towards universal health coverage, health emergencies – in particular the International Health Regulations (IHR) and health emergencies preparedness – and reducing health inequalities. These priorities align with the France Global Health Strategy 2023-2027, published in October 2023. “Committed to global health, France supports the WHO’s action in crises and for the benefit of the most vulnerable,” said Jérôme Bonnafont, Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations. In 2020-2021, the Republic of France contributed over US$ 143 million to WHO, (including assessed and voluntary contributions), with 76% of the contributions in flexible and thematic funds. Flexible funds allow WHO to assign resources when and where they are needed most, ensuring that key priorities are funded, and a better flow of funds, enabling a more agile delivery of WHO’s objectives as per the General Programme of Work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/08-12-2023-08-12-2023-france-signs-agreements-to-support-who-s-work The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos