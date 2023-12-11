Financing, stages of alert for potential pandemics among the issues debated in sixth meeting of WGIHR





WHO Member States this week continued their negotiations on proposals for amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR), with extensive discussion on financing for preparedness and response to health emergencies, as one of the areas of common interest to the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB). The sixth meeting of the Working Group on Amendments to the IHR (WGIHR) was held on 7-8 December 2023. The IHR are a set of legally binding obligations for the 196 States Parties and for WHO with respect to public health events with risk of international spread. The proposed amendments, of which more than 300 have been submitted by States Parties to 33 of the 66 articles of the IHR, are a reaction to the challenges encountered during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “WGIHR members had very constructive discussions this week that continue to move us towards a package of amendments to be submitted to the next World Health Assembly. Of particular importance was agreeing on next steps on financing mechanisms for health emergency preparedness and response. The WGIHR is working in coordination with the INB on this and other common issues,” said Co-Chair Dr Ashley Bloomfield of New Zealand. Co-Chair Dr Abdullah Asiri of Saudi Arabia also noted that, “One of the most critical matters the WGIHR is discussing centres on proposals for a tiered alert system, also referred to by Member States as the ‘public health alert – PHEIC – pandemic continuum’. The greater clarity we achieve on these definitions and the actions they require, the more prepared the world will be for the next pandemic.” Delegations considered the text proposals from the Bureau, a group of 6 Member States representatives, appointed by the WGIHR from among the 6 WHO Regions, to facilitate the negotiations on the proposed amendments. For this meeting, the Bureau’s text covered more than half of the articles and annexes for which amendments have been submitted and was derived from discussions at previous meetings. Work will continue on the remaining articles that have proposed amendments, so that an overall package can be finalized and agreed by May 2024. Member States of the WGIHR are working in close coordination with the INB, another ongoing government-led process to negotiate an international agreement, instrument or convention to prevent, prepare for and respond to pandemics. One of the cross-cutting subjects for both processes is the alert and response system, in particular the pandemic declaration and actions connected with it. To support this, the WGIHR will convene a subgroup to facilitate further consultations, in coordination with the INB. Before the next WGIHR meeting, scheduled to take place on 5-9 February 2024, discussions will continue among proponents of different amendments, including with INB subgroups. The Working Group will also meet in April 2024 to finalize its proposed package of amendments to be presented to the World Health Assembly in May.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/10-12-2023-financing–stages-of-alert-for-potential-pandemics-among-the-issues-debated-in-sixth-meeting-of-wgihr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos