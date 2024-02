Giro555 raised 128 million euros for Turkey and Syria after the earthquake

The Giro555 fundraising campaign to help people in Turkey and Syria affected by the devastating earthquake early last year ended on 31 December 2023. The Netherlands raised €128 million for the cause, making it the third largest Giro555 fundraising campaign ever.

With the first portion of proceeds, the relief organizations behind Giro555 helped at least 5.5 million people in the first nine months. They helped pull people from the rubble, provided medical assistance to 66,961 people, distributed nearly 583,000 food parcels, secured access to safe drinking water for 811,000 people, and established temporary shelters. The focus is now slowly shifting to reviving local economies and sources of income and providing psychological care, especially for children.

So far, the money has gone equally to Türkiye and Syria, and this will remain the case. Michel Service, head of business at Giro555, said the aid provided varies based on what countries need. “The expertise each aid organization brings on behalf of Giro 555 means we can respond to different needs in both countries.”

“In Syria, it was already difficult for many people to get enough food before the earthquake. The situation deteriorated further afterward, partly due to sky-high inflation. Relief organizations made widespread efforts to distribute supplies,” Service explained. Food in the form of meals, food parcels, and various projects for charitable funds.

“In Türkiye, a major water problem has arisen, among other things. “We have now been able to repair the water treatment plant there which is providing clean water to thousands of people in the area again.”

Relief organizations will use campaign funds to provide assistance through March 2025. Now that immediate needs have largely been met, the focus will slowly shift to permanent housing, psychological assistance, and increased financial support for families and entrepreneurs so that people who can begin to support themselves once again.

Vitsky Nijman, emergency aid coordinator on behalf of UNICEF, said the main focus is supporting children's mental health. “Their normal routines have been turned upside down in one fell swoop, and their friends have often fled to different places. Many children have lost their parents, families or homes. All of this can lead to anxiety, social isolation, depression and other stress-related problems.”

With the help of Giro555, UNICEF has supported 36 child-friendly spaces to provide education and support, which is “critical to children’s mental health,” Najman said. “And we will be supporting 45 venues again this year.”

