Türkiye earthquake survivors struggle to rebuild their lives a year later





A year later, those who survived and remain in Hatay province are still living under the impact of the disaster.

Much of the province collapsed in the quake, but hundreds of destroyed buildings have not yet been demolished, and many of the two-thirds of Hatay's population who remained in the province now live in container homes.

In October, Yanar's family moved to another container house, which includes a small living room with an open kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom. He says the four-fold jump in rents in the area means there is no option to move out.

In the same container city, Ali Riza and Sunay Gazaloglu sit on a sofa with their daughter Ella between them. The nine-year-old was the only one of her three daughters to survive when her house collapsed a year ago.

Ella plays with a red teddy bear without saying a word. She is afraid to enter buildings and does not go to her four-story school.

Ali Reda, who was seriously injured in his back when the earthquake struck, said: “We were a happy family before the earthquake. I had a job, and now I can no longer work after I underwent three surgeries.”

Currently, his family covers daily expenses with funding provided by the Turkish Red Crescent to the victims.

Disturbing memories

In the wake of the disaster, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government promised to rebuild 680,000 homes in 11 provinces over two years, including about 250,000 homes in Hatay. Officials unveiled the newest homes to families in the run-up to the first anniversary.

Residents say the container homes are generally warm enough at night. Other displaced residents ended up in slightly larger prefabricated houses with two bedrooms and a living room.

Among them is Gulcan Yilmaz, 47 years old, a mother of two children, who was miraculously rescued from the rubble of the eight-storey building five days after the earthquake.

“My feet and arms were hanging in the air,” she said when she was trapped under the rubble.

“When I freed my hand, I pulled out my hair that was stuck. Then my broken hand fell on my lap. I sat on a thin board for five days. I couldn't move my feet. The birds came, and I talked to them. To them there under the rubble.”

Yilmaz was later transferred to Adana Province by helicopter. When she opened her eyes in the intensive care unit, she saw that her legs had been amputated after contracting gangrene from the cold. She has since returned to Hatay to receive physical therapy to help fit her prosthetic legs, and after living in a tent, she moved in September to a prefabricated house in the Ekinci neighborhood of Antakya.

“In my eyes, this prefabricated house is a palace,” she said. “But I want to live in one of these new apartments that the government is building.”

