State agencies react to the weekend earthquake News





Aftershocks are expected from the 5.1-magnitude earthquake on Feb. 2, the Oklahoma Geological Survey said, as state officials over the weekend suspended several operating wastewater wells near the epicenter.

According to OGS, the quake occurred at 11:24 p.m. on February 2, with its epicenter located about five miles northwest of Prague.

A “Did You Feel It” map prepared by the USGS shows that the quake was felt as far away as St. Louis, Missouri, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Dallas, Texas.

“There were reports of strong shaking in the immediate area, and it was widely reported that it was felt throughout the state, including the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas,” OGS said in a statement issued over the weekend.

OGS said that given the potential for aftershocks, people across the region should take appropriate precautions in the event of another strong earthquake.

“Seismic risk remains high in the region,” OGS said in its statement. “Citizens should secure valuables that may shake during potentially strong aftershocks and practice drop, cover and hold on in the event of destructive events.”

The agency said the quake occurred in the same area as the 2011 M5.7 earthquake, which was determined to have been caused by sewage disposal activities.

“We will continue to monitor earthquakes and provide assistance to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, other government agencies and the public,” OGS said in the statement.

The OCC on February 3 ordered the closure of “all disposal wells permitted to dispose of the Arbuckle Formation that are located in an area within 10 miles” of the epicenter with closures to be completed by February 17. .

A map provided by the agency shows that eight disposal wells are located within a 10-mile radius.

“The gradual closure process is necessary to avoid sudden pressure changes that could lead to further seismic activity,” the OCC said in a press release. “It should be emphasized that this measure is a preliminary reaction. Further study may lead to new guidance.

Information from the OCC shows that well completion operations in Oklahoma must follow an earthquake response plan related to potential earthquakes within 3.1 miles of the operation.

Operators must implement an earthquake response plan if a magnitude 2.0, but less than 2.5, earthquake is detected within a 3.1 mile area around the wellbore.

If the earthquake magnitude is between magnitude 2.5 and magnitude 3.0 and the operator has not initiated its seismic plan, the operator must pause operations for six hours and a technical conference call will be held with the Induced Seismic Department.

If the operator is operating under an active plan, a conference call should be made with ISD regarding procedures and any steps deemed necessary.

The operator must stop for six hours when any earthquake of magnitude between 3.0 and 3.5 occurs. A conference call will be held with ISD staff and upon agreement, the operator will be permitted to appeal with the revised completion procedures.

In the event of any earthquake with a magnitude greater than 3.5, the operator must immediately suspend operations and an in-person technical conference must be held with the OCC Oil and Gas Conservation Division to examine whether operations can be resumed with the changes.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, many of them linked to underground wastewater injection from oil and natural gas production.

