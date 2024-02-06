Nine drainage wells closed after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake





BRAGG, Okla. – The state is taking action in the wake of a recent series of earthquakes in Oklahoma. The larger quake measured 5.1 near Prague late Friday night. Disposal wells around the epicenter are now being ordered closed.

“[My son] He was in bed and moved with him in it. “My daughter fell asleep during it,” said Stacia Stanbury, who lives two miles from the epicenter.

Friday night's earthquake caused a commotion at Stacia Stanbury's home.

“Some of our canned goods fell and hit the ground, crushing antique butter dishes like those on the ground,” Stanbury said.

Even her refrigerator moved four inches from the wall.

Miles away, Cathy Bryan also felt the quake, and was watching television when the ground began to shake.

“It scared me to death. It scared her, and she started barking, and if I could have barked I would have,” Brian said.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission said there's a possible reason for all the fuss.

“We're fairly confident, you know, that there's a potential connection from waste disposal wells in the Arbuckle area,” said Trey Davis, of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

OCC found nine operations still active in parts of Lincoln County, Pottawatomie County, and Seminole County, near the epicenter.

“We don't know that they contributed to the earthquake, but we do risk assessments and we know that our goal is to mitigate risks that don't occur,” Davis said.

Therefore, these wells will be gradually closed over the next two weeks.

We don't want changes in pressure. “We want to do it gradually so we don't cause another earthquake, you know,” Davis said.

Corporation Commission officials said if there are more earthquakes, they will take further measures as needed.

We also followed up with the OCC about the Edmond earthquakes a few weeks ago.

“We went through the same process a few weeks ago with the Edmond earthquake, and we didn't find any activity that would indicate any connection to the Edmond earthquake,” Davis said.

The committee explained that the nine wells near Prague were active and operating at low volumes compared to the wells near Edmond.

Out of an abundance of caution, they said they would shut down the wells in Prague.

The state seismologist said that we could feel strong aftershocks in the coming weeks.

