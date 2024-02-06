Anger as Türkiye commemorates the anniversary of the devastating earthquake Türkiye and Syria earthquake news





One year after the disaster, mourning is mixed with frustration over the authorities' response.

Crowds gathered across Turkey to mark the first anniversary of the earthquake that devastated the country, with many people expressing anger at the authorities' response to the disaster.

In Antakya, the capital of Hatay province, the worst-hit of the 11 southern provinces hit by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6, 2023, crowds clashed with police, demanded the resignation of city mayor Lutfi Savas, and booed Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

The earthquake and its aftershocks destroyed towns and cities and killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and 5,900 people in Syria. Local residents say the authorities' delayed response led to many being left to die, trapped for days under the rubble, in the bitter cold.

People chanted, “Does anyone hear me?” – The echoing voices of those who lost their lives while waiting for help.

“We will not forget, we will not forgive,” the crowd declared.

After a minute of silence at 4:17 a.m. to commemorate the earthquake, carnations were thrown into the river.

People gather to mark the first anniversary of the catastrophic earthquake that struck the country, in the city of Antakya, southern Turkey, on February 6, 2024. A sign read: “Can anyone hear my voice?” [Metin Yoksu/AP Photo]

“Disaster of the century”

The government organized a series of events across the country to commemorate the anniversary.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a post on X that the pain is still fresh.

“The unity of the century has been demonstrated in the face of the disaster of the century,” he said.

The pain of the lives we lost in the Kahramanmaraş earthquakes that we witnessed a year ago still burns our hearts as it did on the first day.

May God have mercy on all those whose lives we lost, numbering 53,537 people, and my deepest condolences to their families and our nation.… pic.twitter.com/19AufD6qMt

— Recep Tayyip Erdogan (@RTErdogan) February 6, 2024

While touring the earthquake zone, he planned to visit Kahramanmaraş, to determine the epicenter, to inspect the work being done to rebuild the city and rehouse the thousands who remained in tents and prefabricated containers.

He will also participate in handing over completed homes to survivors who are among the millions displaced by the disaster.

People whose homes were destroyed during the earthquake live in tents in Antakya, southern Turkey, January 12, 2024. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]

Schools were closed for the day in many provinces affected by the earthquake.

However, the authorities were also prepared to be angry. In Malatya Province, the governor banned any marches or other public performances outside officially authorized events for three days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/6/anger-as-turkey-marks-anniversary-of-devastating-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos