



An earthquake was reported in Lugoff, South Carolina

Updated: 10:04 AM EST on February 6, 2024

You are in just a few minutes. Chris, thank you. A series of small earthquakes shook a city in South Carolina and surrounding areas at the end of November. six. Small earthquakes could be felt in and around Jenkinsville over the course of four days. So I talked to a Clemson professor about possible causes and whether people should be worried. What we feel during an earthquake is that a small portion of the ground is sliding, cracking, or moving, probably on the order of less than a millimeter. During the last weekend in November, people near the town of Jenkinsville, about 30 miles northwest of Columbia, reported feeling several small earthquakes. Here's the breakdown. The USGS says that between Sunday, November 26 and Thursday, November 30, six earthquakes occurred, all with a magnitude of 2.4 or less. So the question is why? This is the pressure wave that I hit with my sledgehammer that reached the surface. Brady Flinchum, an assistant professor of geophysics at Clemson University, says it's difficult to pinpoint a specific cause, but he has several hypotheses. He says it's most likely a response to some type of change in stress or tension. So, one of the small earthquakes, it ends up at the top of the reservoir or near the reservoir. If this reservoir were drained, there would be a significant change in pressure that would cause some of these ancient faults when the Appalachians formed to slide. Another possible reason may date back to more than a year ago, when a 3.5 and 3.6 magnitude earthquake was felt in Elgin, South Carolina. About 45 miles from Jenkinsville. If you can think of the Earth as one big, connected system, you move it here, and everything has to move and adjust and slide. Again, this is probably just kind of the ground, you know, settling back into some sort of equilibrium state. But why do so many small earthquakes occur in just a few days? Flinchum says it's completely normal. You won't be able to move everything at once. So you're causing a little bit of displacement here. Everything will have to move into small parts and somewhat adjustable parts. The things. FLINCHUM SAYS YOU CAN REPORT EARTHQUAKES IN YOUR AREA WITH US GEOLOGY

An earthquake was reported in Lugoff, South Carolina

Updated: 10:04 AM EST on February 6, 2024

An earthquake was reported in Lugoff, South Carolina, early Tuesday morning, according to the USGS. (Video above from December: Clemson geophysicist talks about recent South Carolina earthquakes) The 1.74 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:30 a.m. This region has witnessed dozens of earthquakes in recent years. Six people reported feeling the quake on the USGS website. MORE NEWS: 'Mob Assault' Incident Under Investigation At Upstate Gas Station After Man Attacked, Police Say An Upstate student is facing charges after the FBI notified the area of ​​an outbreak of a threat, police say, and the dogs that She was found in an Upstate home emaciated, bound, under trash, deputies say

Lugoff, South Carolina –

An earthquake was reported in Lugoff, South Carolina, early Tuesday morning, according to the USGS.

(Video above from December: Clemson geophysicist talks about recent earthquakes in South Carolina)

The 1.74 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:30 am

This region has witnessed dozens of earthquakes in recent years.

Six people reported feeling the quake on the USGS website.

More news:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wyff4.com/article/earthquake-south-carolina-lugoff/46659506 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos