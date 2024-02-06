In the ruins of Antakya, Türkiye's earthquake victims are left to deal with their trauma alone





It has been a year since two earthquakes struck Hatay Province in Türkiye. In the ruins and camps, survivors struggle with the mental health crisis alone.

While giving birth to one of her daughters in Syria, Amina says she heard government forces bombing the hospital. This is when she first started having psychological problems.

When Amina arrived in Turkey from Idlib in 2013, her mental health deteriorated further as she watched videos of the war in her homeland. But slowly, signs of improvement began to appear until February 6, 2023, when two earthquakes struck, devastating much of southeastern Turkey.

“We had plans for the next 40 years,” Amina says, resting her head on her hand and staring at the floor. “And in 40 seconds, everything was gone.”

It only took a few seconds for the ancient city of Antioch to fall. Seconds of destruction will be followed by years of rebuilding.

Today, not much has changed since the two earthquakes, with fruit trees still protruding from the rubble-strewn ground. In one house where an orange tree grows over a dilapidated courtyard, a father told me that he has lived here since he was a child. The house was one hundred years old.

In addition to the physical destruction, more than 50,000 people lost their lives and thousands of homes were destroyed; Generations of people who called Antakya home – Syrians and Turks alike – have been deeply psychologically wounded.

It is a mental health crisis that few, especially the government, seem equipped to deal with.

He criticized the provision of health care

Amina said that she called the hotline of a non-governmental organization to request psychological support. They said they would call her back. After a psychologist conducted an initial baseline evaluation, she heard nothing. That was four months ago.

“We are facing a lot of issues of gender-based violence,” said Mehmet Barkan Gunduz, leader of the psychosocial support team at the center. “Most parents have lost their jobs, lost their opportunities, are no longer attached to their sons and daughters, and have become aggressive.” Non-governmental life support organization.

Health experts criticized the government's willingness to provide healthcare support in the wake of the earthquakes.

“There is a very big gap on the government side, especially regarding reproductive health services, secondly regarding the elderly and non-communicable diseases, and thirdly, infectious diseases are a problem,” said Bulent Kılıç, head of HASUDER, a service-providing NGO. Reproductive health services in camps in Hatay Province.

One year after the disaster, as people begin to process what they have been through, there are concerns among support teams that with the government scrambling to provide basic needs, it will be difficult to shift their attention to psychological care.

NGOs filled a vital gap in the provision of mental health services, but it took up to four months before organizations were able to offer some form of structured psychological support sessions.

Victims are unable to talk about the trauma they experienced

In the immediate aftermath of the earthquakes, according to one psychological support official who wished to remain anonymous, the focus was on providing psychological first aid, which included helping people access basic needs.

While people are traumatized and still feel insecure, it is not possible to ask them to talk about the trauma they have experienced.

In one of the villages he visited, one of the children asked him to play a game in which they reenacted their experience. During the game, the child talked about the collapse of buildings and the need to save the people inside them.

In doing so, the child was processing his or her trauma using his or her own language. At that moment, it was necessary for him to remain a passive participant, ceding control to the child, the officer said.

But providing this kind of support is complicated when conditions in camps are so cramped, making it difficult to find safe places. Initially, the priority was to provide aid, such as food, water, and heaters.

“When we were visiting families, they would say we don’t need psychological support, they gave me heaters,” Gunduz said.

Mental health workers have faced cultural barriers, as people worry that they will be stigmatized for seeking mental health services.

Men in particular were difficult to reach. As levels of aggression rise and people crowd into small spaces, there has been an increase in domestic violence.

Health care workers providing reproductive health services inside the camps say they have referred many cases of rape and incest between spouses to NGOs.

Children, living in close quarters with their parents, sharing a caravan with an entire family, are forced to witness these issues.

Psychologists warn that children are increasingly showing signs of aggression, and without privacy and routine they find it difficult to adapt to normal life.

Their psychological problems can be exacerbated by the fact that they are constantly surrounded by reminders of a moment that shattered their lives, as the camps are located near the remains of Antioch, where friends, family and teachers died.

It was raining when the earthquakes struck. The sound of rain still interests some children today.

Insecurity and loneliness

Hasna left Syria for Turkey in 2013 with two young children on her back. She says that her husband was killed by the Syrian regime, and she saw people in her village being beheaded and bombed by government forces.

She had also begun rebuilding her life in Turkey before the earthquakes, where she set up her own clothing business. A few days before the disaster, she bought two new sewing machines, which are now under the rubble.

Hasna has to take care of her mother, pushing her wheelchair through the camp where she lives on the outskirts of Antakya, and then having to carry her every time she needs to go to the toilet.

She has a constant feeling of insecurity and loneliness. She contacted several NGOs to ask for psychological support for her mother, two daughters and herself, but she says no one responded. The last time I tried was a month ago.

Psychosocial support is supposed to be available to everyone. The government issued orders early on that priority should be given to families holding Turkish citizenship, according to Gunduz.

Until recently, Syrians lived in informal camps, often having their own facilities such as latrines.

In these cramped circumstances, finding a safe space to provide constructive psychological support was complex.

Now, some Syrians are being transferred to state-run facilities, but conditions in these camps are worse than in Turkish camps.

A team of around fifteen mental health officers may be needed to provide support to up to 4,000 Syrians. The women Euronews spoke to said they did not receive adequate psychological support.

Rebuilding buildings and lives

The Turkish government began trying to rebuild Antakya and the surrounding Hatay Province. On the outskirts of nearby Kerekhan, the government has just completed several new residential buildings.

Newly constructed towers face dilapidated hotels and apartment complexes, a bright city on a hill interspersed with the remains of a city that no longer exists.

Debris litters the hills like the effects of an avalanche. About 680,000 homes were lost during the earthquakes.

The arduous process of providing new homes to cities now rendered homeless has begun, with the government handing over about 7,000 homes in Hatay this month and promising another 75,000 in the next two months.

And long after this mission is completed, the mental scars will remain.

As a Syrian, Hasnaa is unlikely to get one of these new homes for a long time, if ever. But she has already started looking for the future.

She has started studying to complete ninth grade at school, something she was not able to do when she was her daughter's age. For them, she is the one who clings to hope.

I hope she will then go to university and become a translator. Some people, like Hasna, search for their own ways to heal.

