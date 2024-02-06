The earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey, one year since the Caritas humanitarian response and the call not to be silent – Syrian Arab Republic





One year after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023, local Caritas organizations, with the support of the entire Caritas network, continue to support local people in desperate need of help.

In Turkey, National Caritas was active with Caritas Anatolia, with support from Caritas Istanbul and Izmir, from the first moments, despite the damage to their facilities. The emergency response initially focused on distributing food aid, hygiene kits and providing shelter. This then extended to improving the living conditions of displaced families and ensuring that temporary accommodation was provided with the necessary equipment, such as fans, refrigerators, wood stoves and electric heaters. By December 2023, Caritas Turkey had distributed more than 6,280 meals, 4,422 food parcels, and 5,201 hygiene kits. 121 families received school materials, and 221 families received subsidies to pay rent. Caritas also provided the affected population with 1,798 ventilators, 9,444 packages of wood and charcoal, and 336 heaters. Furthermore, the procurement phase of 73 prefabricated containers has been completed and shelter support activities are being implemented. The precarious humanitarian situation was also exacerbated by the floods that struck the country in recent months and further affected the population displaced by the earthquake.

“It is important that this tragedy and its consequences that the population continues to suffer do not remain silent. We're still not out of the emergency, unfortunately. “The number of displaced people is high, rebuilding will take time and everyone’s help,” said Caritas Turkey President and Apostolic Vicar of Anatolia, Monsignor Paolo Pizzetti.

Syrian residents affected by the February 2023 earthquake also continue to face difficult conditions. Even before the earthquake, more than 15 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance due to the conflict that has been raging in the country for nearly 13 years.

Caritas Syria was active since the first hours of the emergency, distributing aid through 71 centers in the areas most affected by the earthquake, including Aleppo and Latakia. 8,486 food baskets, 8,736 hygiene kits, 2,950 drinking water baskets, 750 mattresses, and 10,133 blankets were provided. In Aleppo, Hama and some centers along the Syrian coast, Caritas is contributing to the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 20 schools and 330 shelters. 4,248 families received monthly vouchers to pay rent or purchase food and basic necessities. Besides medical assistance, Caritas also provides more than 500 medical surgeries.

“Our staff and volunteers serve and accompany many families affected by the earthquake and the devastating consequences that this earthquake and 13 years of war have had on the Syrian people,” said Riad Sarji, Executive Director of Caritas Syria. . “Despite the grave humanitarian and economic situation, mainly due to sanctions and the depreciation of the local currency, we continue our mission, thanks to the continued support of the Caritas Federation.”

Speaking from Aleppo to mark the anniversary of the earthquake, after thirteen years of war in Syria, and after four months of devastating bombing and attacks in Gaza, which now threaten regional conflict, Secretary-General of Caritas International, Alastair Dutton, praised the work of Caritas International. Caritas Syria and Turkey promised continued support for the Confederation. Caritas International will maintain its commitment to attract international attention to the plight of the population affected by the earthquake. “One year later, unfortunately, we no longer talk about the situation in the areas affected by the earthquake. The long-term consequences that the conflict in Gaza may have on the Middle East, including Syria, are overlooked and underestimated. We are proud and grateful for the wonderful work done by Caritas Syria and Caritas Türkiye.

You can help those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey by clicking here.

