Erdogan reveals infrastructure plans for the earthquake zone





Kahramanmaraş

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled plans to renovate earthquake-affected areas, with a focus on infrastructure development and housing and employment initiatives.

In his speech to the media, Erdogan stressed the government's commitment to promoting growth and stability in earthquake-hit areas.

“We have created the infrastructure to achieve breakthroughs that will prepare these cities for the future through production, job opportunities and exports,” he said during a visit to Kahramanmaraş on the anniversary of last year’s devastating earthquake.

Erdogan announced the launch of a housing and employment project that aims to focus defense industry investments in earthquake-stricken cities. The project, which focuses on Kahramanmaraş and other affected areas, aims to provide housing for thousands of beneficiaries while stimulating economic activity by creating job opportunities.

Erdogan outlined plans to establish a major aviation facility in Kahramanmaraş, which will produce components for the country's defense industry, including the Turkish Anka drone.

The President announced the establishment of a large facility in Kahramanmaraş to produce aerostructures through the Turkish Aerospace Industries Corporation (TUSAŞ). He announced: “We are making Kahramanmaraş our second center for defence, aviation and space industry after Ankara.”

Furthermore, he detailed plans to establish industrial parks in Hatay's Kirkhan region and Gaziantep, with the aim of strengthening Turkey's defense capabilities and encouraging innovation in carbon fiber technology.

Erdogan also reiterated his pledge to hand over 200,000 homes in earthquake zones by the end of the year, with plans to increase this number to 390,000 in the near future.

Reflecting on the country's resilience in the face of adversity, Erdogan said: “There are very few countries and societies that can stand as strong as Turkey in the face of a disaster affecting nearly 14 million people.”

While the President celebrated the first anniversary of the earthquake, he stressed that the removal of the rubble and the significant progress in rebuilding the city indicate a hopeful future.

He expressed his gratitude to the 85 million citizens who rallied around the earthquake victims, praising the “heroes – whether serving or volunteering – who made superhuman efforts” in harsh winter conditions during the first hours and days of the disaster.

He added: “We will search for ways to build our future in a safer and stronger way, and turn this sad history into a testimony of our steadfastness and national unity.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/erdogan-unveils-infrastructure-plans-for-earthquake-zone-190448 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos