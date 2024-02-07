A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Oklahoma





The US Geological Survey website revealed that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred eight kilometers northwest of Prague, Oklahoma, on February 3 at 05.24 UTC.

In a statement posted on its website recently, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OKC) noted that its Division of Oil and Gas Conservation has issued a directive to make a change in the operations of some oil and gas wastewater disposal wells, “as an initial mitigation response.” Risk of further seismic activity near the Prague area of ​​Lincoln County.”

“All disposal wells permitted to dispose of the Arbuckle Formation that are located in an area within 10 miles of the February 3, 2024 magnitude 5.1 earthquake have been directed to begin shutting down operations, with shutdown to be completed by February 17,” OKC said in the statement.

She added, “The gradual closure process is necessary to avoid sudden pressure changes that may lead to more seismic activity.”

In the statement, OKC highlighted that the Arbuckle Formation is the deepest formation in the state. The disposal of oil and gas wastewater in the Arbuckle Formation has been linked to seismic activity in parts of the state, according to OKC.

“It should be emphasized that this action is an initial reaction. Further study may lead to new guidance,” OKC said in the statement.

Rigzone has contacted the Oklahoma Petroleum Alliance (PAO), the Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance (OEPA), and the Natural Gas and Energy Association of Oklahoma (NGEAO) for comment on OKC's statement. At the time of writing, no trade groups have responded to Rigzone yet.

In 2022, Oklahoma was the fifth-largest producer of marketed natural gas and the sixth-largest producer of crude oil in the United States, according to the Oklahoma State Energy Profile page on the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) website, which was last updated June 2023.

As of January 2022, Oklahoma had five operational petroleum refineries with a combined daily processing capacity of approximately 524,000 barrels per day, the EIA page notes, highlighting that this represents three percent of total U.S. crude oil refining capacity.

The benchmark domestic spot market price for U.S. crude oil known as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is set in Cushing, Oklahoma, which houses about 14 percent of the nation's commercial crude oil storage capacity, the EIA page states.

In a statement posted on its website in May of last year, OKC revealed that it had issued a directive to reduce the amount of oil and gas wastewater allowed to be disposed of within a 10-mile zone of a 4.0 magnitude earthquake in the Carney area.

“The directive applies to 23 disposal wells for the Arbuckle Formation,” OKC noted at the time, adding that “Arbuckle disposal wells operating within six miles of the site of a magnitude 4.0 earthquake must be closed indefinitely.”

“Arbuckle disposal wells operating in a six- to 10-mile zone from the earthquake will have limited injection volumes,” OKC said in this statement.

“Drainage wells with an average injection volume of 500 barrels per day or less in the last 30 days should not exceed this average,” she added. Drainage wells with average volumes greater than 500 barrels per day must reduce volume by 50 percent.

“Volume reductions and closures will be implemented gradually over four weeks to avoid a sudden change in pressure that could theoretically increase the risk of a seismic event,” OKC continued.

OKC describes itself as a regulatory agency for the state of Oklahoma with a focus on the fuel, oil and gas, utility, and transportation industries.

PAO describes itself as a newly formed oil and natural gas trade association created through the merger of the Independent Petroleum Association of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association. OEPA is the only state oil and gas association that works to promote and protect the rights of vertical oil and gas producers in Oklahoma, according to its website.

NGEAO is a nonprofit membership association comprised of upstream, midstream and downstream energy industry professionals who rely on Oklahoma's natural energy resources as their primary work, the organization states on its website.

