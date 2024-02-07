Syrians still live in fear of another earthquake and are in need of assistance





One year after the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and northern Syria on February 5-6, Brother George Saby spoke to Vatican News about the trauma that continues to affect the Syrian population, and about the Marianists' efforts to restore hope amid hardships exacerbated by 13 years. Years of war and sanctions.

By Alexandra Serjeant and Lisa Zingarini

A year ago, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake shook southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, with thousands of aftershocks, killing nearly 60,000 people.

In Syria, a country torn by war for thirteen years, the disaster has claimed the lives of between 6,000 and 10,000 people.

One year after the night of February 6, the fear of new devastating tremors continues to haunt the residents of the affected areas, which were already marked by the violence of war and are now facing an unprecedented economic crisis that has pushed the population into poverty.

Added to this is the recent cessation of food aid provided by the United Nations World Food Programme, which feeds approximately 5.6 million Syrians, due to a lack of funding.

Blue Marist Brother George Saby lives in Aleppo, one of the northwestern Syrian cities most affected by the earthquake.

In an interview with Vatican News correspondent Alexandra Sergant, Blue appeals to the international community not to “abandon the suffering population,” and also explains his daily work to help restore hope to the people of Aleppo.

Material damage and psychological trauma

Between 500 and 600 families in the city whose homes were destroyed are still displaced. Many other people are still living in their damaged homes even though they are unsafe because there is nowhere else to go, and reconstruction is still imminent.

Brother Sabi explained that in addition to the physical damage, there is psychological trauma: “Fear has gripped many people, whether children, adults, young people or the elderly.” “For some time, many people continued to sleep with their clothes on because they were afraid it would happen again. There are children who still have great difficulty being separated from their parents at night and some even during the day.”

Brother Blue Marist said that rebuilding people's sense of security is therefore one of the priorities today, along with rebuilding homes, noting that the earthquake increases the trauma of war.

In an interview with Vatican News, the Archbishop of Homs issues an appeal to the Syrian people who face the risk of starvation after the World Food Program stopped its general food programme…

International sanctions on Syria affect the population

One of the consequences of the war is the economic crisis resulting from the sanctions imposed on Syria.

Despite the international community's claims that they are not directed against the Syrian people, the sanctions are severely affecting the population in daily life.

“For example, we are in winter now, and we only have two hours of electricity a day. This means that we are constantly looking for ways to keep warm,” Brother Sabi explained.

Rare international aid

Brother Marist also expressed his regret at the lack of humanitarian aid provided by non-governmental organizations and international organizations.

He noted that since January 1, 2024, the United Nations World Food Program has suspended all aid to Syria. He added: “Personally, I believe that at this stage, we do not have the right to abandon the suffering population.”

“What right do we have today to accept that the population lives in poverty and misery?”

“We need to live in dignity”

Therefore, he is asking for help from the international community.

“We need to live in dignity. We are not beggars, but we have faced so many difficulties, so many problems, so much misfortune that aid coming from humanity should help us get back on our feet, not make us beggar.

Hope is still possible

Despite this bleak picture, according to Brother Sabi, there is still room for hope based on faith.

He said: “We must believe that hope is possible and that the Lord will not abandon us, and with this hope we must meet others.” “Our faith helps us move forward.”

This is the main goal of the work of the Blue Marists in Aleppo. “We are working to continue sowing hope in tangible ways: through food baskets, psychological support, education, promoting human development, and financial assistance to pay rent.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2024-02/syrians-still-living-in-fear-of-a-earthquake-and-in-need-of-aid.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos