A survivor recalls Türkiye's deadly earthquake one year later

A survivor recalls Türkiye's deadly earthquake one year later03:28

Blinken reviews Hamas' response to the hostage deal proposal 01:28

King Charles makes his first public appearance since his cancer diagnosis00:59

At least 122 people killed after forest fires broke out in Chile03:17

Mexican president denies allegations that his 2006 election campaign received money from the cartel03:37

Meet 2024 Nazaré Big Wave Champion Maya Gabeira 03:21

Britain's King Charles was diagnosed with cancer 01:59

A child born under the rubble after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria in 2023 turns one year old 01:22

'A terrible shock': Londoners' reaction to King Charles' cancer diagnosis 02:53

Special Report: King Charles III diagnosed with cancer 10:38

Loujain, 4 years old, stands amid the ruins of her family’s home in southern Gaza 00:50

Football fans demand refund as Messi remains on the bench throughout Hong Kong match 01:09

Firefighters battle deadly forest fires in Chile01:19

Repercussions across the region after the US launches air strikes in Iraq and Syria02:43

Funerals held for 16 members of Iraqi armed groups killed in the first round of US air strikes 00:32

The United States expands its air strikes in the Middle East02:26

US strikes: a close look at military operations01:53

European Union Foreign Ministers: The conflict in the Middle East is a “critical situation” 01:01

Protests erupt in Argentina over the proposed economic bill02:22

Finland faces widespread strikes over government benefit cuts as farmer protests erupt across Europe03:24

Abdul Aleem Moini lost his family and his leg during the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye a year ago. Search teams rescued Moini, who remained trapped in concrete for two days after the initial earthquake. 7, 2024

