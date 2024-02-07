Flowers, tears, planting trees in Adiyaman in memory of the Türkiye earthquake | Türkiye and Syria earthquake





ADIAMAN, Turkey – The clock tower standing above rubble and debris, frozen in time as the clock hands stopped at 4:17 a.m., has become a symbol of Adiyaman's devastation. But a year later, things started ticking back to normal again.

On the first anniversary of the double earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people and displaced three million people in Syria and Turkey, hundreds gathered under the clock tower in Adiyaman – the city's reference point – a few minutes before 4 a.m.

The survivors left flowers and observed a few moments of silence to mourn the 8,387 victims of Adıyaman, making it the third most affected province in Turkey after Hatay and Kahramanmaras.

After spending the early morning sitting around fires to warm up this cold day and remembering their painful memories from the past year, attendees headed out together at 7 a.m. to plant 100 trees, a symbol of rebirth after so much death and destruction. “We thought it was important to honor our dead, but also celebrate all those who lent their helping hands over the past year,” says Pervin Kilic, a native of Sanliurfa, another county in the quake zone.

Kilic decided to move to Adıyaman a year ago to help. Since her city was spared major devastation, unlike anywhere else in the region, she began volunteering for Dayanisma Insanlari, a civil society organization that coordinates humanitarian aid cooperation in the disaster zone, including food distribution to survivors in tent camps.

She and a few other volunteers helped organize the celebration, followed by distributing warm meals to survivors across the city, just as they did on this day a year ago.

“Even though we lived a year full of pain, loss and solidarity, we saw that we become stronger together and give each other hope,” said Mehmet Yilmaz, another volunteer, helping to distribute the meals.

Necla Arslan, 30, a geography teacher and Adiyaman survivor, explains that she immediately fled the city on the morning of February 6 and found refuge in her brother's apartment in the capital, Ankara.

“I still try to be as far away from my hometown as possible,” she says, adding that she only returned for a few days in time for the memorial service.

Kılıç says the tragedy sparked widespread solidarity across Adıyaman, where rescue and aid operations came slower than in other areas, prompting locals to support each other as much as they can through grassroots citizen initiatives like Dayanisma Insanları.

“This gives me hope,” Kilic says with a smile, because a year later, thousands of people in this majority-Kurdish city are still living in temporary shelters, leaving them dependent on the kindness of others.

