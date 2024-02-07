Türkiye's post-earthquake reconstruction efforts put speed over housing quality





It has been a year since two powerful earthquakes, measuring 7.8 and 7.5, struck parts of southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. The February 6, 2023 earthquakes destroyed hundreds of thousands of buildings, killed nearly 60,000 people and displaced more than 1.5 million people.

A year later, the region is still recovering from its worst disaster in modern history. Major changes are needed in the way the reconstruction process is carried out.

In Turkey, the disaster exposed persistent social inequality, widespread poverty, housing shortages, and other systemic problems. The need to repair infrastructure and rebuild hundreds of thousands of homes represents a unique opportunity for transformative change. However, the Turkish government's approach to disaster recovery poses challenges to this change.

Post-disaster business policy

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has maintained existing housing policies and strategies, and this creates an obstacle to addressing the social and environmental injustices that led to the disaster.

For decades, the Turkish government has maintained a housing and reconstruction strategy that centralizes decision-making power in the central government and prioritizes speed and quantity over quality.

This year, the government expanded the capacity of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change (MEUPCC) to expropriate land. The ministry confiscated more than 207 hectares of land in the southern province of Hatay alone. More confiscations are expected in other governorates.

Many parts of Turkey's Hatay Province suffered severe damage during the earthquake. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Image via AP)

Similar to previous reconstruction operations in the country, the strategy was aimed at facilitating new urban development in city suburbs and outlying locations. However, researchers note that this approach increases urban sprawl, exacerbates fragmentation and tends to neglect the historical importance of city centers, as well as the value of agricultural land and rural practices.

Prioritizing rapid construction over housing quality perpetuates social problems and increases long-term environmental and economic costs.

Read more: Buildings that remained standing in Turkey provide design guidance for future earthquake-resistant construction

Unequal access

This is largely the same strategy that was implemented after the 1999 Marmara earthquake, the earthquakes in Van (2011), Elazig (2020), and Izmir (2020), and the 2021 western Black Sea floods.

There are legal mechanisms in the country to conduct on-site reconstruction and conduct a more precise urban transformation. However, the government continues to develop suburban areas because it is the easiest and quickest way to show action.

However, these new homes are not affordable for everyone.

By law, only owners of moderately or severely damaged homes can obtain interest-free loans to purchase new units. This limits the number of people eligible for post-disaster housing. In addition, many new settlements are located far from workplaces, schools, services and other amenities.

Alternatives exist to achieve quality, but they do not receive much attention from the Erdogan government.

Cooperative housing in Türkiye

Construction cooperatives have existed in Türkiye since the 1930s. At the peak of their popularity in 1988, cooperatives accounted for 35 percent of total housing production. But political neglect and the absence of a strong legal framework have hampered the cooperative movement and weakened public confidence in community cooperatives. Today, cooperatives account for less than 0.1 percent of housing production.

After the 1999 Marmara earthquake, a group of tenants, frustrated by their exclusion from government programmes, founded a housing cooperative in Duzce. Through participatory design and community construction, the cooperative provided housing for 234 low-income families.

New apartments for earthquake survivors are under construction in the southeastern Turkish city of Kilis. (Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of the Republic of Turkey)

After the 2020 Izmir earthquake, owners of moderately damaged homes were not eligible for financial support. About 30 families decided to create a similar version of a cooperative housing society in Duzce. In cooperation with the municipality, they established the cooperative construction project, Hulk Connaught. This collaboration allowed earthquake-affected residents to lead the design and construction, while receiving technical and legal expertise from local authorities.

The municipality established a new office where cooperative members could work closely with municipal staff and assisted Hulk Connaught members in negotiations with contractors. Although the cooperative members made the final decisions, the office oversaw planning and construction activities.

The municipality also granted permission to build two additional floors. By selling the units on these two floors, the cooperative obtained additional funds that made the operation economically viable.

After construction is completed, cooperatives often dissolve. But in the process, they create a platform for group discussions about ways to improve neighborhoods, increase energy efficiency, and incorporate public spaces and green areas. Cooperatives also empower earthquake survivors by actively involving them in construction and design, ensuring affordability, sustainability, and community development.

“We didn't know our neighbors before we started the cooperative effort,” said one cooperative member we interviewed. “But now, we're designing and building our homes together and trying to make our neighborhood more livable. Once the construction is finished, we'll hold workshops on civil rights, disasters, and climate change.” We now cooperate with local universities, professional associations and NGOs.

However, cooperatives face many obstacles. Creating one is a long process that requires a lot of involvement. Despite efforts to reduce costs and share expenses, financing remains the biggest challenge, especially for retirees and others with low income. It can also be difficult to develop trust and consensus among cooperative members. Tensions and conflicts sometimes emerge in a process based on mutual trust and participation.

The way forward

With the emphasis on centralized provision of turnkey projects since 1999, the establishment of new cooperatives has declined dramatically. However, the cooperative model, by its democratic, inclusive and restorative nature, holds the potential to improve Turkey's reconstruction strategies. It provides an empowering tool for disaster victims based on active participation in making decisions regarding their future.

Embracing alternative reconstruction methods such as cooperative housing is crucial to a resilient future in Turkey. But the model needs to be supported by a comprehensive legal framework, including contractors’ obligations to complete projects within the agreed-upon timeframe and ensuring the protection of homeowners’ rights.

The Turkish government must decide whether to maintain outdated strategies or adopt alternative models. It is time to put better strategies at the forefront, and steer towards a future in which communities actively participate in shaping cities. Otherwise, Turkey will continue to build separate settlements at great social, financial and environmental cost.

