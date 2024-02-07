Portland's only employee dedicated to earthquake preparedness in the budget





Portland, a city of 635,000 that is under constant threat of a massive earthquake along the Cascadia subduction zone, has just one city employee dedicated solely to earthquake preparedness. But after the city's annual budget planning process, that headcount may drop to zero.

Ernie Jones oversaw Portland Office of Emergency Management's relatively new earthquake preparedness program from 2015 until his retirement last week. At a budget meeting Tuesday before the Portland City Council, PBEM Director Shad Ahmed said Jones may not be replaced.

A screenshot from a Multnomah County video in November 2021 showing a simulation of the collapse of the Burnside Bridge in Portland during an earthquake. The county identified some cost-saving improvements to the original plan to prepare the bridge for earthquakes and asked for feedback from the public.

Facing an estimated $2 million revenue shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year, Mayor Ted Wheeler has ordered nearly all offices to propose ways to cut their annual budgets by 5%. Doing so would free up an estimated $11.9 million in general fund discretionary dollars, money that could be used for any city services or administrative costs.

Ahmed proposed cutting more than 30% of his 19-person staff to meet the mayor's reduction requirements. This includes eliminating Jones' role.

“This specific site is actually the only designated site we have in the city for earthquake preparedness,” Ahmed told the council. “We will lose this position.”

The position oversees the city's Basic Earthquake Emergency Communications Node, or BEECN (pronounced “beacon”) program, which Jones created in 2015. It's 50 storage bins distributed throughout the city — in parks, school playgrounds, church parking lots and more. . Sites – containing battery-operated radios, emergency medical supplies, and other safety equipment. In the event of an earthquake, city staff and designated volunteers will report to these boxes to distribute supplies to neighbors and make emergency calls if phone lines are damaged.

Jones was responsible for maintaining a stock of BEECNs and training volunteers on how to operate their radios during emergencies.

To illustrate the impact of losing that position, Ahmed pointed to the fallout from the 2023 wildfires on Maui, Hawaii, where residents said they had few ways to seek help.

“People were very concerned because in the immediate aftermath they had no cell phone service, there was no radio communications, there was no 911,” Ahmed said during a budget news conference Tuesday morning. “This position will be dedicated and able to plan and help us mitigate these types of scenarios. So this is a huge loss for us.”

Earthquake preparedness is one of several programs at risk of cuts at the Office of Emergency Management. Ahmed also suggested cutting the city's Public Alert Program, which sends texts and calls to warn Portlanders of potential safety threats, such as earthquakes, fires, severe weather or other disasters. He also suggested eliminating employees who plan and operate severe weather emergency shelters in coordination with Multnomah County. The city and county have received criticism for already understaffing these shelters during the recent ice storm.

No city council members commented on these potential cuts during Tuesday's session.

It is not uncommon for city office managers to propose cuts to programs that appear crucial during budget hearings. Often, when pressed to make cuts during a financial downturn, offices put beloved programs on hold — making it the responsibility of city commissioners to find money elsewhere to avoid such cuts and save political face.

This trend could explain the proposal by Portland Fire & Rescue to withdraw $3 million from the budget of Portland Street Response, a mental health first responder program. After hearing public outcry over the proposed reduction, City Commissioner Carmen Rubio put forward a proposal Tuesday to use $3 million in earned interest collected from the Portland Clean Energy Fund levy to close the budget gap.

Revenue forecasts released by the city budget office in December indicate the city has a general fund budget of $730.8 million to spend on parks, police and other city offices in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The proposals are far from final. The offices are still in the process of gathering feedback from the City Council on ways to cut spending before presenting their proposed budgets late next week. Mayor Ted Wheeler will present his final proposed budget in early May, after the city holds a series of general budget hearings. The City Council is expected to finalize the budget in June.

