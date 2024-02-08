bne IntelliNews – Istanbul Blog: Turkey earthquake victims are grateful their homes collapsed, says Urban Planning Minister





Victims of major earthquakes that struck 11 of Turkey's southern provinces on February 6, 2023, are grateful for their collapsed homes as the new homes being built by the government-run Housing Development Agency (TOKI) are of much higher quality.

This was said by the country's Minister of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change, Mehmet Ozhaski, who told the victims of their amazing good fortune during a televised interview that took place on the first anniversary of the devastating disaster known to seismologists as the Kahramanmaras earthquake series.

Even now, the modest number of homeless families who have been lucky enough to move into new housing from “container cities,” tents and other temporary shelters so far have to line up to say to the minister: “God bless you. Tens of thousands who died, it is good that our homes collapsed into rubble, because you gave us new villas.”

Erdogan's regime, as we heard from Ozhaski, is building village houses of steel so strong and durable that even a 9.0-magnitude “great earthquake” cannot topple them.

Twin earthquakes a year ago had magnitudes of 7.9 and 7.7, officially killing 53,537 people and injuring 107,213 others. More than 38 thousand buildings collapsed.

Erdogan's administration says 691,000 survivors are currently living in container camps. About 14 million people were directly affected by the earthquakes.

Scandals are a way of life in Türkiye. What the outside world sees are just teasers from a movie playing 24/7 if you care to listen.

The Turks have a saying: “He lives without a stick in a village without a dog.”

Screenshot: “Walking around the village without a dog and without a stick.”

Erdogan's regime wanders without a stick in the dog-free village. They totally don't care. They do not feel any threat or opposition. They constantly make fun of the Turks.

In 2021, when much of Turkey's Aegean coast was burned by forest fires that lasted for more than a week, the mayor of a provincial town uttered scandalous words similar to those spoken by Ozhaski.

According to Mehmet Ozeren, Mayor of Gundogmoos, upon seeing new houses built for the victims of the inferno, citizens living in old houses untouched by the fire would say: “We wish our houses would burn down too.”

