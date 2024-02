Japan's drone industry mobilizes for earthquake recovery

This article was published in cooperation with JUIDA, Japan Industrial Development Association UAS.

Written by DRONELIFE Staff Writer Ian J. McNab

JUIDA, the Japan UAS Industrial Development Association, recently announced its participation in relief efforts after the recent Noto Peninsula earthquakes in early January 2024. After receiving a request from Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture on January 4 (3 days after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake ). After hitting the isolated peninsula north of Honshu), JUIDA began disaster recovery operations such as search and rescue and infrastructure inspection with support from member companies Blue Innovations and Liberaware.

Drone operations were key to early field efforts on the peninsula, where landslides left many rural villages cut off from relief efforts. Japanese cargo drone maker Skydrive has partnered with the Japan Self-Defense Forces to conduct surveillance and supply operations to check on isolated villages and help deliver necessary supplies, while other companies have teamed up with the Ministry of Industry to check on critical port infrastructure vital to local residents. Fishing economy.

In addition, drones have been used to scout emergency housing sites, including continuous monitoring for future structural damage, and assessing the impact of landslides on roads and bridges. On January 8, a drone operated by Aeronext delivered vital medicines to an isolated evacuation center at Koso Elementary School, the first time in Japan that a drone has been used to deliver medicines to a disaster area. Other medical supply missions included trips to Moso Elementary School and Nishio Community Center while crews worked to restore road access.

JUIDA served as a vital hub throughout the process, distributing resources and coordinating operations among the many companies involved in the JSDF partnership. A full list of all companies involved, as well as a more detailed description of their activities, is available here (in Japanese).

Read more about the potential of drones as first responders in the context of the Noto earthquakes here.

Ian McNab is a staff writer based in Boston, Massachusetts. His interests include geopolitics, emerging technologies, environmental sustainability, and sports at Boston College.

Miriam McNab is Editor-in-Chief of DRONELIFE and CEO of JobForDrones, a professional marketplace for drone services, and an interested observer of the emerging drone industry and the drone regulatory environment. Miriam has written over 3,000 articles focusing on the field of commercial drones, and is an international speaker and recognized figure in the industry. Miriam holds a degree from the University of Chicago and has over 20 years of experience in high-tech sales and marketing of new technologies. For consulting or writing in the drone industry, email Miriam.

Twitter: @spaldingparker

Subscribe to DroneLife here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dronelife.com/2024/02/07/japanese-drone-industry-rallies-for-earthquake-recovery-efforts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos