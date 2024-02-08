The United Nations Development Program opens three community care centers in the earthquake-hit area of ​​Turkey [EN/TR] – Türkiye





UK-funded centers in Hatay, Adıyaman and Kahramanmaraş provide vital social services to older people, people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups

8 February 2024, Hatay – One year after devastating earthquakes struck 11 provinces in southern Turkey, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) opened three “accessible community centres” – in Adiyaman, Hatay and Kahramanmaraş – to provide much-needed care services to residents. Turkey. The elderly, people with disabilities and other groups made vulnerable by the disaster. The facilities were constructed and equipped with UK funding as part of a broader US$1.7 million partnership with UNDP that also includes efforts to revive livelihoods and restore municipal services.

“As we mark one year since the disaster, the needs of millions of earthquake survivors remain acute,” said UNDP Resident Representative Louisa Fenton in Hatay. “To remain true to our principle of leaving no one behind, we must continue to expand our support for the region’s recovery.”

“The UK is proud to be here today with UNDP to open a special needs community centre,” said Wendy Weaver, Deputy UK Ambassador to Turkey. “Working with local partners to restore care, livelihoods and municipal services can help promote broader social and economic recovery while meeting the vital needs of those most vulnerable.”

These centres, staffed by trained social workers, will provide psychological, social and legal support and counseling services. Each center has an accessible garden and playground suitable for people with disabilities. UNDP provided each center with dedicated buses to transport persons with disabilities and provide mobile services to the elderly, children with disabilities, and adults unable to visit the centers in person. Counseling, counselling, and respite services are also provided to caregivers, who often see their responsibilities doubled in the wake of earthquake damage to residences and care facilities.

Two of the centers are purpose-built prefabricated structures; One is an existing structure that has been completely renovated. The centers are designed in line with Universal Design principles, which aim to maximize inclusivity and accessibility for all. Services are provided in line with fundamental human rights, gender equality and non-discrimination, while construction processes also respect the natural environment.

UNDP also supported the definition of standard operating procedures to guide municipalities in providing social services in post-disaster situations. In addition, 64 women and 48 men working in the social service delivery system in Adıyaman, Kahramanmaraş and Hatay received training to better address the diverse needs and vulnerabilities of citizens, and combat gender-based violence.

In addition to social services, the UK-funded UNDP also provides vocational training and employment in the three districts to restore livelihoods and revive commercial activities. So far, 952 earthquake survivors have received vocational training in high-demand sectors, including foreign trade, cooking, software-based carpet design, welding, computer operation and call center staff, and 319 jobs have been found. Specialized business development and training services were provided to 35 companies and institutions. Seven shared use areas in five different provinces were also renovated to provide spaces for vocational training, business development, childcare services and production activities.

UNDP also prepared earthquake-focused solid waste management plans for the municipalities of Adıyaman, Hatay and Kahramanmaraş to ensure continuity in sustainable waste management after the disaster. With funding from the United Kingdom, UNDP delivered 550 waste containers, two street sweepers and a dust control system to municipalities in these districts in order to increase their waste management capacity.

