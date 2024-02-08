The state of Victoria was hit by a 4.3 magnitude earthquake near Leongatha





“This is certainly up to a size where you might expect some minor damage to be seen, but I haven't heard any reports myself yet.”

Pascal said Friday's quake was technically closer to the small town of Minyan (population 771) but the nearest large town was Leongata. It was recorded on a Korumburra seismograph installed after a 4.7 magnitude earthquake in 2009.

“We have certainly felt more earthquakes in the last couple of years than we have in the previous decade or two, but it is still within the normal range of activity in our part of the world.”

On the social media platform X, Pascal said that small aftershocks had already been recorded since Friday's earthquake.

Smaller earthquakes – which may not be felt by Melbourne residents – are regularly recorded near the Great Dividing Range, Pascal said.

“That area is made up of mountains that were formed by earthquakes over millions of years, and this is just another area that contributes to them,” he said.

Just three days ago, a 3.1 magnitude tremor was recorded near the small town of Dumbalk in Gippsland. The earthquake that occurred on Tuesday was 10 kilometers away from the stronger earthquake that occurred on Friday, according to readings from the Earthquake Research Center.

Since the large earthquake of 2021 caused damage in Melbourne during the height of the pandemic, several other large earthquakes have been widely felt in Victoria.

However, this masthead reported last year that scientists say there are big technical questions about installing one here – and the cost would be enormous, especially when taking into account the lack of damage caused by most Australian earthquakes.

