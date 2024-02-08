A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Gippsland overnight, and was felt by thousands in Melbourne





In brief: A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck Leongatha at 12:50 a.m. on Friday. More than 4,000 people reported feeling the quake – most in Victoria, but some in South Australia and Tasmania. So what next? Adam Pascal, chief scientist at the Center for Earthquake Research, says people should be wary of additional tremors in the coming days and weeks.

The earthquake recorded in eastern Victoria was felt overnight in multiple states.

The 4.3 magnitude quake occurred at 12.50am about 130 kilometers south-east of Melbourne in the Leongatha area of ​​South Gippsland.

More than 4,000 people reported feeling the quake through the Geoscience Australia website.

The majority of reports were from people in metropolitan Melbourne, and some in South Australia and Tasmania.

The Australian Earth Sciences Authority said the earthquake occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 8 kilometres.

Adam Pascal says more than 4,000 people reported feeling the tremor early this morning.

Adam Pascal, a senior scientist at the Center for Earthquake Research, said people can expect additional tremors as the area remains active.

“It's kind of a warning to be aware of what to do if you feel a strong tremor,” he said.

“In the first hour after the earthquake the magnitude of the earthquake was probably two magnitudes or so and we often see that.

“We still have young children now and we expect to see them for probably days or weeks.”

“Like a train”

Another earthquake was recorded 10 kilometers away in Foster on Tuesday with a magnitude of 3.3, but Dr. Pascal said the two tremors were probably on different fault lines.

“It is a known area of ​​earthquake activity, as is much of Gippsland and the Great Dividing Range,” he said.

Gordon Pan, a resident of Yogatha, said he woke up to the sound of the earthquake on Friday.

“It woke me up, as if a train was passing through the house,” he said.

“There was a sound and a little vibration.”

Ted Lemon, who lives near Mr. Pan, said the quake made his house shake.

He said: “My bed shook violently, something fell on the floor, and my pet bird fell from its place, and its sound was like thunder.”

Dr. Pascal said people who live far from the epicenter often hear the sound of buildings shaking, but those nearby hear the earthquake itself.

“When you're closer to earthquakes, you can tend to hear them noticeably… you can hear the thundering sounds of the energy hitting the surface,” he said.

Get our local newsletter, delivered free every Tuesday

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-02-09/earthquake-leongatha-melbourne-tremor-4-3-magnitude-geoscience/103445886 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos