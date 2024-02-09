Didn't you feel it? Here's how far the recent Florida earthquake reached





On Wednesday night, several cities across Florida experienced earthquakes after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck about 101 miles east of Cape Canaveral.

While the quake was felt by many people along the Space Coast, its scope extended far beyond that area of ​​the state.

Authorities are collecting reports from Florida residents who felt shaken by a 4.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast, the National Weather Service said. (US Geological Survey)

According to the USGS, earthquake impacts were reported as far as Panama City Beach in the panhandle area.

The USGS indexed reports at the state level, indicating the distance of these reports to the earthquake and the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale.

MMI indicates the severity of an earthquake's impact, including responses such as people waking up, furniture being moved, chimneys being damaged or even “total destruction.”

The scale is as follows:

Modified Mercalli intensity scale (USGS)

As shown in the scale, MMI ratings of IV or lower tend not to cause much structural damage.

In reports listed by the USGS, impacts from Wednesday's earthquake ranged from MMI I to IV, with classifications based on reported observations.

As of Thursday evening, these reports were as follows:

Location District Distance from ResponsesMMIIIndian Brevard163 km4IIMelbourne BeachBrevard166-169 km3II-IIIFire BeachIndian River166-188 km13II-IVCape CanaverBrevard168 km9IIEbastianIndian River169-173 km3IISatellite Beach Brevard170 km1IIIMerritt Island Brevard172 km17IIPalm Brevard 1 75-188 km 23 II Cocoa Brevard 176-188 km 16 II Rockledge Brevard 180 km 11 II Melbourne Brevard 182-185 km 3 II Titusville Brevard 186 km 3 III Mims Brevard 187 km 2 III Jensen Beach Martin 192 km 1 II Port St. Lucie St. Lucie199 km1IIStuartMartin200 km1IVEdgewaterVolusia201 km1IIPort OrangeVolusia206-216 km1I-IIOviedoSeminole216 km1IIOrmond BeachVolusia219 km2IVDeltonaVolusia219-230 km4IIOrlandoOrange226-256 km15I-IVWinter SpringsSeminole226 km1 II Deland Volusia 232 km 2 III Lake Mary Seminole 2361 I Barry Volusia 238 km 1 I Bonnell-Flagler 249 km 3 II Orinto Lake 257 km 1 II Lake Learmont 266 km 1 III Fort Lauderdale Broward 290 km 1 II St. Augustine Saint. Johns296 km1ISummerfieldMarion299 km1IILakelandPolk299 km1IJacksonvilleSt. Johns318 km1IIInvernessCitrus327 km1IEsteroLee363 km1IIBradentonManatee368 km2IISafety HarborPinellas372 km1IIIHolidayPasco379 km1IIClearwaterPinellas382 km1ITallahasseeLeon565 km1IFountainBay660 km1IIPanama City BeachBay691 km1II

Floridians who believe they felt the impact of the earthquake can click here to report their experience to the USGS.

Get today's news headlines in minutes with your Florida Daily app:

Copyright 2024 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All Rights Reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2024/02/09/how-far-did-the-latest-earthquake-reach-in-florida-heres-where-it-was-reported/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos