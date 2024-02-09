This was the largest earthquake ever recorded in Florida. Could it happen again?





Florida was shaken Wednesday evening after an earthquake was reported off the coast of Brevard County, according to the US Geological Survey.

While the 4.0 magnitude quake startled many along the Space Coast, earthquakes generally do not pose a major threat to the state, as Florida does not have any active fault lines.

In fact, Florida is one of only four states that did not experience earthquakes between 1975 and 1995.

However, this has not stopped earthquakes from appearing in the Sunshine State in the past.

USGS data show that many of the earthquakes clustered along Florida's northwestern border, although the strongest earthquakes ever reported were much closer to central Florida.

Earthquake map from the Geological Society of America. The orange dot represents Wednesday's earthquake off the coast of Brevard County, and the blue dot represents the area where an earthquake was reported nearly 150 years ago. (Geological Society of America)

The University of Florida reported that shortly before midnight on January 12, 1879, the largest earthquake on record struck the state, likely centered in Putnam County.

The magnitude of this earthquake reached 4.4, and nearby residents were exposed to two successive earthquakes.

According to accounts at the time, the quake was felt by residents of Cedar Key, Gainesville, Jacksonville, St. Augustine, and Tallahassee.

“A pair of 30-second tremors, likely centered in the Palatka area, knocked pottery off shelves and shocked startled residents awake in much of northern Florida,” the researchers said.

Another earthquake – although smaller – was reported near Jacksonville in 1900, with a magnitude of 3.5.

The USGS earthquake map shows the Jacksonville earthquake as a blue dot. Reported October 31, 1900. (Geological Society of America)

“At 11:15 a.m., residents reported seismic activity that lasted no more than 10 seconds and caused minimal damage to city buildings,” the Florida Historical Society wrote of the quake.

Meanwhile, other strong earthquakes were felt strongly in Florida, although they did not originate in the state.

One notable example is the 1886 Charleston earthquake, which triggered a tsunami that was reported along the east coast of Florida.

Another case occurred in 2006, when a powerful 5.6 magnitude earthquake deep in the Gulf of Mexico caused tremors in several southern states, including Florida.

The blue dot in this image is the site of the earthquake in the Gulf of Mexico that was reported on September 10, 2006. Its effects could be felt in many surrounding southern states. (Geological Society of America)

Another set of earthquakes in 2016 and again in 2021 erupted off the coast of Flagler County by what the USGS listed as “test explosions.”

It was detonated due to explosives testing conducted by the US Navy, which was intended to ensure that naval ships could withstand the force of such explosions.

The diamond shapes in the upper right of the USGS map indicate the locations of explosions from tests conducted by the US Navy. It caused earthquakes with a magnitude ranging from 3.7 to 3.9. (Geological Society of America)

While earthquakes are still incredibly rare on mainland Florida, there is always the chance of another one.

But how high are these chances? Here's what Tom Sorrels, News 6's chief meteorologist, had to say:

I would say not very high at all. The stark statistics of decades of inactivity speak for themselves. But, as with most events, the chance is not zero. Small, non-destructive earthquakes have occurred in the past. It will happen again. The question is almost always not if, but when. The biggest threat will always be major hurricanes making landfall, freshwater flooding across our interior, and storm surge and high tides on the coast.

News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells

