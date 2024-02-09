The Big Island of Hawaii is hit by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake Hawaii





A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, on the Big Island of Hawaii on Friday morning, the US Geological Survey said.

A tsunami was not expected, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. The epicenter of the quake, which the USGS initially reported as magnitude 6.3 before downgrading, was on the south side of Mauna Loa, 1.3 miles (2 km) southwest of Pahala. The shaking could be felt as far as Honolulu, about 200 miles to the north on the island of Oahu.

Several aftershocks occurred in the area, but there were no reports of serious damage.

“Several areas may have experienced strong shaking” from the quake, which occurred shortly after 10 a.m. local time, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency posted on X.

Residents of the Big Island said the quake caused shelves to shake and pictures to fall, Hawaii News Now reported.

Mitch Roth, the mayor of the Big Island, was in Honolulu for a cardiologist's appointment. “Suddenly I felt like I was getting dizzy,” he said, at first thinking it was the action and then realizing it was an earthquake. He immediately got on the phone with emergency management officials.

“We'll probably start hearing about damage in the next hour,” Roth said, noting that it was a “good earthquake” and that from what he heard, there was no tsunami threat.

Roth said he was heading to the Honolulu airport to try to get an early flight to the Big Island.

Julia Neal, owner of Pahala Plantation Cottages, said a mirror and a brass lamp fell during the strong shaking. “We have a lot of old wooden farm houses, so it was shaking very loudly,” she said.

Everyone felt it was a “big moment” but there was no harm done, said Derek Nelson, manager of the Kona Canoe Club restaurant at the Kona Inn Shopping Village in the oceanfront community of Kona, on the west side of the island.

Skip the previous newsletter promotion

Our US morning briefing recaps the day's key events, telling you what's happening and why it matters

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising and content sponsored by third parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

“I mean it hit us so hard it shook some of the knees a little bit. It shook all the windows in the village,” he said.

Almost all of Hawaii's earthquakes occur on and around the Big Island, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The observatory said that Friday's earthquake was caused by the weight of the Hawaiian Islands on the surface of the Earth, which is a type of earthquake that sometimes occurs on the islands. The observatory said the quake did not affect Mauna Loa or the neighboring Kilauea volcano, adding that its intensity would not damage buildings or infrastructure.

Later in the afternoon, the USGS reported a 4.6 magnitude earthquake near Malibu, California. The Los Angeles mayor said the city's fire department was conducting a routine survey to assess any damage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/09/hawaii-earthquake-oahu-honolulu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos