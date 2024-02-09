A 4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Malibu, shaking the Los Angeles area





An earthquake centered several miles northwest of Malibu, California, shook residents throughout the Los Angeles area Friday afternoon, sparking a typical flurry of posts on social media, though authorities said no major damage or injuries had been reported.

The earthquake occurred at 1:47 p.m. local time and had a preliminary magnitude of 4.6, according to the US Geological Survey. This was followed by several smaller aftershocks.

Residents across the county reported feeling a tremor that lasted for about 10 seconds, with panels in cabinets clicking and plants swaying slightly.

But some residents were surprised when they learned of the earthquake and said they did not feel anything.

“We have received some calls but no structural damage has been reported at this time,” said Caitlin Aldana, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No major damage was reported in the city of Los Angeles, according to Captain Eric Scott, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. Mr. Scott said the agency was in what he refers to as “earthquake mode.”

“When the ground shakes in the city of Los Angeles, the LAFD steps into this mode and firefighters from all 106 fire stations provide a complete sweep of 470 square miles in greater Los Angeles to ensure safety,” he said.

Schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District sent out robocalls indicating that students remained in their classrooms.

The earthquake came hours after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Big Island of Hawaii. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world. There were no immediate reports of serious damage.

Dr. Lucy Jones, Southern California's best-known earthquake expert, told KTLA the two quakes are not related. She added that as always, there is a 5% chance of a larger earthquake occurring in Southern California later in the week.

The quake also came on the heels of an epic atmospheric river that dumped rain on Los Angeles for days, shattering rainfall records in the region, flooding streets and causing mudslides.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass posted on social media that city teams will continue to monitor any damage.

In Malibu, no damage or injuries were reported from the quake, according to the city's mayor, Steve Oring, who has lived there for more than three decades.

“This is the strongest one we've had in a long time,” Mr. Oring said. “I remember one of these strikes a while ago, and this one was scary because it kept going, but this one was a quick one, and it was over and that was it.”

Mr Oring said he did not feel any tremors, and that the shaking of the quake only caused the shampoo in his bathroom to fall out. He joked that his city, known for its wealth and coastal scenery, was often home to natural disasters.

“Between the floods, fires and earthquakes, I don't know how many people will move to Malibu in the near future,” he said.

But when KTLA broadcast live footage of Malibu from its news helicopter, broadcasters were amazed by the stunning sight. The hills were lush and green in the sunlight, and the ocean was a brilliant turquoise. The rain had left the air quite clear.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/09/us/earthquake-los-angeles-malibu.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos