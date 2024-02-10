Multiple earthquakes rocked California and Hawaii on Friday





Several small earthquakes struck California a few hours later

A few thousand kilometers east, people throughout Southern California ended their workday with several small earthquakes of their own. A series of earthquakes struck an area about 10 km west of Malibu, Cali, just before 3:00 PM local time on Friday.

MUST SEE: New early earthquake warnings could save lives and infrastructure in B.C., experts say

The largest group was recorded at magnitude 4.7, with several smaller tremors occurring in quick succession. Data collected by the USGS show that more than 30 small earthquakes occurred west of Malibu in the past day, 17 of which measured 2.0 meters or greater.

While the 4.7 million magnitude quake was large enough for people and pets alike to feel the shaking, it was not large enough to cause any major damage throughout the area.

Friday's earthquakes occurred in two of the most geologically active regions on the planet.

California lies along the edge of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates. These two plates slide past each other — the Pacific to the northwest, and North America to the southeast — in a process that triggers frequent and sometimes severe earthquakes across the Golden State.

Hawaii is a chain of volcanic islands located roughly in the middle of the Pacific tectonic plate. The Big Island experiences frequent earthquakes as magma travels beneath the Earth's crust and sometimes breaks through the surface, especially in and around the very active Kilauea volcano.

WATCH: In preparation for 'The Big One', BC architects are rethinking building designs

