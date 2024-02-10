4.6 A strong earthquake causes Disneyland to close





Just under an hour ago, the Disneyland Resort in California closed most of its attractions due to a 4.6 magnitude earthquake that struck the area. Here's the latest news on this developing story.

Credit: Edited by Inside The Magic

An earthquake near Disneyland causes the theme parks to temporarily close

On February 9, 2024, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Southern California coast near Malibu, California. The quake was widely felt in the Los Angeles area, with some people reporting that it was felt as far as IE and southern Orange County. Several small, immediate aftershocks were reported. As of 5:53 EST, there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

The Disneyland Resort reportedly closed most of its attractions in Los Angeles as the earthquake shook buildings and streets.

#4.6 magnitude earthquake near Malibu. How was it for you? pic.twitter.com/FvlVMfkWdU

— Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) February 9, 2024

#4.6 magnitude earthquake near Malibu. How was it for you?

Several aftershocks have been reported since a 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck Malibu at 1:47 p.m. Watch KTLA 5's live coverage of the earthquake: https://t.co/TiezXrBgoK pic.twitter.com/sebCBOx6bz

— KTLA (@KTLA) February 9, 2024

Several aftershocks have been reported since a 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck Malibu at 1:47 p.m. Watch KTLA 5's live coverage of the earthquake.

According to unconfirmed reports, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park are working hard to reopen most of the major attractions, with most rides, such as Indiana Jones Adventure and others, reopening as of ten minutes ago (according to the Disneyland app). There is no information yet on which rides will remain closed or whether guests will be evacuated from the theme parks.

Urgent: A 4.6 magnitude earthquake shakes the Los Angeles area pic.twitter.com/AwYMg2a6tK

— Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) February 9, 2024

Urgent: A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes the Los Angeles area

According to further reports, the earthquake hit the area sometime this afternoon, around early afternoon Pacific Time – somewhere between an hour and fifteen minutes ago to approximately an hour and thirty minutes ago.

@ejay0621 managed to post a video on X, officially Twitter, showing the aftermath of the earthquake just moments before:

Video from Fantasyland after the earthquake pic.twitter.com/Y0scDQCQJK

– Ejay's Adventures (@ejay0621) February 9, 2024

Video from Fantasyland after the earthquake – @ejay0621 on X, officially Twitter

As noted above, currently, most, if not all, of the rides are operating at full capacity at the California theme parks with no reports of injuries or damage at any Disneyland Resort properties.

Earthquake comes after major destructive weather

Not long ago, Disneyland was experiencing heavy rains that hit the Southern California area as a large storm hit the area, resulting in a few people losing their lives.

Downtown Los Angeles faced major flooding as rainfall levels rose to more than 7 inches, rising to 11 inches in certain areas. This event triggered a flood watch extending across the entire area.

The Disneyland Resort closed both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park early Monday of this week, prompting guests to safely exit the property as weather in the area led to other closures in the area as well.

Things should return to normal within the next few hours as law enforcement and state and local government officials assess the situation and address the public.

This is a developing story, and more information is being added

