Many cultural properties were damaged in the Noto Peninsula earthquake in Japan; The full extent of earthquake damage has not yet been assessed





Yomiuri Shimbun The collapsed Kamitukikuni family residence with its traditional thatched roof can be seen on the ground on January 22 in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture.

Wajima, Ishikawa — The Noto Peninsula earthquake caused severe damage to cultural properties in Ishikawa Prefecture, including historical buildings and castle ruins. It has been more than a month since the disaster struck, but detailed damage surveys have yet to be carried out as local government officials in charge of cultural properties are busy helping residents affected by the January 1 earthquake.

To determine the full extent of the damage, the prefectural education board is working with the Cultural Affairs Agency and the Cultural Heritage Disaster Risk Management Center of Japan, a national organization headquartered in Nara.

Courtesy of the Nanau Municipal Board of Education A damaged section of the stone foundation of the Nanau Castle Ruins

The Nanao Castle Ruins in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, are a national historic site and listed as one of the top 100 castles in Japan.

The earthquake caused severe damage to the stone foundation of the castle, and cracks appeared throughout the ruins.

The large mountain castle covers about 250 hectares and was built in the 16th century during the Sengoku period (late 15th to late 16th centuries) by the Hatakeyama clan who ruled the Noto region. It was known as an impregnable fortress.

At least 11 sections were damaged as a result of the earthquake, including the areas where the reserve is located. Then some sections suffered greater damage due to aftershocks. According to the Nanao Municipal Board of Education, a plan to restore it has not yet been developed.

“At the moment, we have only been able to clear the main parts,” an education board official said. “Some areas are difficult to access or unsafe, so we have not yet seen the full extent of the damage.”

At the Kamitukikuni family residence, an important national cultural property in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, the building collapsed and the traditional thatched roof lay on the ground.

A wealthy family that ruled villages in the north of the Noto Peninsula lived in the house, which is believed to have been built in 1831 during the Edo period (1603-1867). It was one of the largest houses in the Hokuriku region at that time, measuring 29 meters wide and 18 meters high. It has survived many earthquakes but was not able to withstand the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

“I'm at a loss for words because it happened so suddenly,” said Kentaro Tokikuni, 73, a family member. “It will be difficult to restore and rebuild it on our own. I want to think about how to deal with the situation taking into account the support measures from the central government.

Sugiji Soen, an ancient temple in Wajima, was also severely damaged. The 33-meter-long Zenitsuru Corridor, a nationally registered tangible cultural property, was completely destroyed.

The Kamogura Saltwater Pool, a nationally registered tangible cultural property on the Kamogura Coast near the city center, was a famous swimming pool, and was filled with seawater that flowed into it. However, after the earthquake, the pond dried up completely. The University of Tokyo Earthquake Research Institute investigated the site and reported that it was caused by ground upwelling.

The Yomiuri Shimbun shows an empty Kamogura saltwater pond on January 20 in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture.

According to the Wajima Municipal Government, the pool was built about 75 years ago by digging a hole 25 meters long and 13 meters wide into a rocky reef. At that time, there were no swimming pools in schools, so they were used for swimming lessons for students.

“Elementary school kids used to come here often to have a good time,” said Yugo Kawaguchi, 37, head priest at nearby Shokuji Temple, as he looked at the empty pool.

According to the county council's education cultural property department, there are 679 cultural properties, including national treasures and national important tangible cultural properties, in the county. As of February 2, about 100 of them had been damaged.

The Cultural Affairs Agency sent specialists to inspect damage to nationally designated cultural properties, starting with areas that were ready for inspection. The agency began surveying the Wajima area on February 1.

It is believed that cultural properties designated by local authorities and unassigned cultural properties have also suffered serious damage. As a result, Japan's Cultural Heritage Disaster Risk Management Center began collecting information about it.

“First, I hope local authorities will take the initiative in quickly establishing a system to protect local cultural property,” said Ryosuke Kotani, who heads the center's cultural heritage disaster risk management. “After that, we will provide support using our expertise.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/society/noto-peninsula-earthquake/20240211-168058/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos