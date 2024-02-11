Buried under rubble for 3 days after the Turkey earthquake, a Turkish teenager is now in S'pore with his family





SINGAPORE – At around 4.15am on 6 February 2023, 14-year-old Mustafa Akpinar was trapped under the rubble of what was once a 13-storey building.

The concrete of the building that was once the teenager's home, in the city of Kahramanmaras in Turkey, buried him, his two sisters and his mother, after two devastating earthquakes struck the country.

It was winter, and temperatures were as low as 2 degrees Celsius.

The family did not know that dozens of their neighbors had been killed while they were sleeping.

After three days, without food and water, Mustafa and his family were rescued.

Earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.6 struck Türkiye and neighboring Syria, affecting 14 million people.

More than 53,000 people were reported killed and about 680,000 homes destroyed in Turkey, displacing millions. Nearly 6,000 people are reported to have died in Syria, although the death toll in both countries is believed to be much higher.

A year later, Mustafa, now 15, spoke to The Straits Times while sitting at The Mediterranean Deli Turk restaurant in Far East Plaza on Orchard Road. The restaurant is owned by his uncle, Ahmet Akpinar, 43, who is also the executive chef.

In March 2023, ST reported that Mr Ahmed, a permanent resident of Singapore, lost more than 120 relatives in the natural disaster.

Following the earthquakes, Mr Ahmed encouraged Mustafa and his two sisters, aged 20 and 17, to come to Singapore.

The children's father, Celal Akpinar, 45, is separated from their mother and has been living in Singapore for five years using an S Pass, working as a chef with his brother, Mr Ahmet.

The three siblings arrived here in October 2023 and are on transit passes.

Mustafa does not speak English. But as he sat next to his uncle, who served as translator, the weight of the disaster on his young shoulders spoke volumes.

“It was very cold,” he recalls. We weren't sure we would survive, because we didn't eat or drink for three days, and we couldn't move either. We were waiting for rescuers to arrive. My mother kept saying, “Just be patient, just be patient.”

