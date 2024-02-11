68,000 children affected by the Nepal earthquake still need urgent assistance – UNICEF – Nepal





KATHMANDU, NEPAL, 11 February 2024 – 100 days after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal on 3 November 2023, UNICEF is calling for continued support for 68,000 children and their families in affected areas and is appealing for $14.7 million in funding. US dollars to help rebuild. Lives of affected children.

The earthquake, whose epicenter was in the Jajarkot district of Karnali province, killed 154 people and injured 366 others. Half of the dead, 81 people, were children. The earthquake also damaged homes, schools, health facilities and water supply infrastructure, disrupting vital services for children. About 200,000 people, including 68,000 children, many of whom spent a cold winter in temporary shelters, still need humanitarian assistance to rebuild their lives.

“Three months later, after a harsh winter, thousands of children affected by the devastating earthquake in western Nepal are still facing daily hardships. They are still suffering from the trauma of losing their loved ones. Their development is at risk because they have lost their loved ones,” said Alice Akunja, UNICEF Representative in Nepal. Their property, homes and schools, among others.” “Even as temperatures rise, needs remain high as children need nutritious food, clean water, education and shelter. One of the best ways to rebuild children's lives and regain a sense of normalcy is to get them back to school and learning, so they can play with their friends, learn and heal.

Immediately after the earthquake, UNICEF was on the ground with the government and partners to provide children and their families with life-saving supplies such as tarpaulins, blankets, medical tents, recreational and educational kits and hygiene materials.

The earthquake damaged 898 school buildings (294 fully damaged, 604 partially damaged), affecting the education of approximately 134,000 school-age children. Of these, more than 17,000 children have returned to school, thanks to 223 temporary learning centers set up by UNICEF with support from development partners. In addition, transitional learning centers, capable of withstanding extreme weather conditions, are being established so that children can continue their education until the school buildings are fully repaired.

Furthermore, UNICEF, in collaboration with local governments and partners, helped repair 565 damaged latrines and build 251 temporary latrines. Support was also provided to the government's campaign to vaccinate children against deadly diseases such as measles, rubella and typhoid.

But there is still much to be done to support children and their families. To date, only 7 per cent of UNICEF's US$15.7 million appeal has been funded, a large proportion of which includes funding from the UNICEF Global Humanitarian Thematic Fund, the most flexible form of funding that allows UNICEF to make rapid and strategic responses to humanitarian crises, as well as support from UNICEF National Committees. UNICEF is calling for an additional US$14.7 million in funding to continue providing life-saving support to children.

“UNICEF thanks all the donors and supporters who provided much-needed resources. However, additional efforts are needed to help restore lives and give children hope for the future,” Akonga added. “UNICEF is committed to working with the Government of Nepal,” Akunga added, “partners and donors to help children and youth who are in desperate need of support.” We are calling on donors and partners to invest so we can continue to provide life-saving supplies and services to help children survive and thrive.”

Media communication

Ricardo Pires UNICEF Communications Specialist Tel: +1 (917) 631-1226 Email: [email protected]

Sabrina Sidhu, UNICEF South Asia Tel: +91 9384030106 Email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/nepal/68000-children-affected-nepal-earthquake-still-need-urgent-assistance-unicef The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos