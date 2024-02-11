Overwatch 2 player catches award-winning gameplay during an IRL earthquake





Published: 2024-02-11T10:07:15

One Overwatch player was able to pull off an insane fist in a ranked game despite being hit by an earthquake, showing that anything is possible.

It's no secret that there are a lot of things that can go wrong during one's ranked experience in Overwatch 2. Whether it's teaming up with underperforming teammates, griefing, or trampling through prelims – a lot of these things are bound to happen no matter what. Player rank.

And when a match becomes unwinnable, things can get much worse. Sometimes, it's just a matter of time until someone leans in and decides to give up or leave.

However, one player has proven that no matter how terrible things get, there is always a glimmer of hope.

The player was featured in a clip on Reddit, where he showed footage of himself pulling off an insane clutch in a ranked match despite having an IRL earthquake. The clip started with the player pushing the load in the name of Ramatra.

As the cargo approached the first point on Route 66, an earthquake began to strike and the player had no choice but to leave for safety. Fortunately, this only happened for a brief moment. The player also assured others that it was nothing heavy and he managed to save their dogs as well.

When they returned to the game, they were met with a mass wipeout which was unsurprising, given that it had been a 4v5 battle for a while. Then, what seemed like an unwinnable game coming back to life, with one of the Wizards picking during overtime, turned into an incredible clutch.

Once the player returned to the payload, the enemy team was eliminated one by one thanks to the perfectly timed Ramatra Alt, and the help of those still alive.

In conclusion: “Don't make excuses for life” is written at the end of the clip, with an image detailing the intensity of the vibration in the player's area.

Blizzard

“I protected the dogs, didn't get kicked out of the game, and came back in time to win,” one user praised.

“Bro is broken in real life,” one user wrote, referring to Reinhardt’s end.

Meanwhile, another person joked: “Why did you expect the gameplay to start shaking?”

Overall, a lot of the comments were happy that OP and their dogs were safe, but there were also others who mocked the enemy tank for bagging OP, but they lost.

