Scouting report, women's huddle, earthquake before UCLA game

Arizona coach Adia Barnes on USC freshman phenom JoJo Watkins: “She's a long winger. She's about 6 feet tall but she's super skilled, so she's a tough competitor because if you're taller she'll beat you. She creates space really well; she shoots.” Well. (She) moves to the right a lot better than to the left, but she's still able to score all the levels. You know where she's really dangerous now (she watches) a lot of film working in the elbow. She's really good at it, really good In transition. I think (she) can create a shot at any time. That's difficult, too. … It requires a lot of attention. But you have to do what you have to do. We're not going into the game saying, 'Oh, we'll shut it down,' Because we're not actually going to shut her down. But we want to slow her down and we don't want to let her cook. We don't want to give her 51 points and 17 of 19 from the free throw line (like she did against Stanford). You don't miss her and she's just tough. I think getting bodies toward her — that makes her Uncomfortable, getting her to get rid of the ball, getting other people to play, would be important.

Inequality in collegiates: Most schools have associations that provide money directly to football and men's basketball players, but none for women's sports or women's basketball specifically. Since these entities are not part of the university, there are no federally imposed rules to govern them, such as Title IX. Therefore, groups can only focus on male athletes, if that is the method they choose.

Arizona currently does not have a group dedicated to women's sports. UA's interim athletic director, Mike Candrea, said Wednesday that there is some movement on that front.

While USC also does not have a dedicated entity for women's sports, coach Lindsay Gottlieb said the House of Victory collegiate group has participated and done events for her team.

“They support our players,” Gottlieb said. “I mean, shoot, as Caleb Williams heads to the NFL draft, I think everyone would say the most popular athlete on our campus other than Bronny (James) is JoJo (Watkins). “That's what do your donors value? She hopes they will appreciate women's sports. This is where I want to be.”

Gottlieb went on to say it's a conversation that needs to happen – how female student athletes are supported.

For Gottlieb, it comes down to the fans who run and invest in associations that value women's sports and their coaches and players as well as the university administration “either sanctioning these groups or whatever the word is, agreeing to it (and) that he would have a perspective to evaluate everyone (not just men's sports).”

Arizona guard Helena Puyo is now second in school history in steals, and needs 37 more to take first place.

Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

EARTHQUAKE: The 4.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Los Angeles on Friday afternoon caused Pauley Pavilion to sway slightly when the Wildcats were on the shooting range. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Malibu, 20 miles from the University of California campus. The Wildcats were fine, as was their visitor, former Notre Dame men's basketball coach and ESPN analyst Digger Phelps. Phelps joined Arizona on the court to share words of wisdom.

Pac-12 Standings: A snapshot of the conference standings after Sunday's games offered some surprises.

Stanford is vying for the top spot, which certainly sounds natural, but the rest might leave you wondering.

Colorado entered the day tied with Stanford at 10-2 in league play but fell a game behind the Cardinal after losing at home to Oregon State. Stanford is alone in first place after winning Washington State.

Oregon State, at 9-3, holds third place, with UCLA in fourth place at 8-4, a half-game ahead of USC (7-4) and Utah (8-5).

Cal (5-8) and Arizona (4-7) are tied for seventh place, a half-game behind WSU (4-8). Washington (3-9) is in 10th place.

Oregon State and ASU are at the bottom with 2-10 records after their loss on Sunday.

With the first reveal of the top 16 teams in the NCAA (if the tournament was held today, which teams would host it) before the South Carolina-Tennessee game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., there will likely be five Pac-12 teams in line to play at home for the two rounds. The first two: No. 4 Colorado, No. 6 Stanford, No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 USC and No. 17 Oregon State.

Big Ten Matchup: The game between Arizona and USC airs on ESPN2 Monday night with Beth Mowins and Deb Antonelli on the call. It's also the USC Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Game, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a pink Yow “Play for Kay” T-shirt.

2: With two steals against UCLA, Helena Puiu has now moved into second place on UA's career steals list with 268. Along the way, Puiu has passed Ari McDonald, Barnes and Sam Thomas. She needs 37 more steals to take first place over Dee Dee Wheeler (304).

90: Arizona shot 90% (18 of 20) from the line against UCLA, marking the third time this season it has reached the 90% mark.

6: Pueyo has won the Go Beyond Award six times — more than any other Wildcat — for winning plays in practices and games. The prize is to wear the golden jersey during training the following week. Courtney Blakely sits in second place, having won it four times.

5.6: USC is averaging 5.6 blocks per game led by Raya Marshall (2.0 per game) who has 36 blocks this season and Watkins (1.6) who has 31.

VIDEO: Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes answers questions from local media at the McKale Center on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 before the Wildcats' weekend games at UCLA and USC. (Courtesy Arizona Athletics)

