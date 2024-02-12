Uncategorized
Digital payments to healthcare workers drive retention, motivation and performance
An immunization worker gets paid to her mobile wallet in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Credit: WHO
Campaigns in Africa to end polio and other diseases have a more stable, better-motivated workforce thanks to WHO's collaboration with countries and partners to pay frontline health workers through their mobile phones instead of cash.
“More than 80 percent of workers say they prefer digital payments,” said Ahmed Hamani Djibo, head of WHO's digital finance team.
WHO has led the way among international organizations in moving away from the cumbersome, less secure practice of paying salaries in cash. Over the past few years, the Organization has launched its Digital Finance Team and joined the Better Than Cash Alliance, an 80-member United Nations partnership with a mandate to advance the digitization of payments and expand financial inclusion – activities that support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.
Since it was established in 2020, the WHO Digital Finance Team has designed and implemented digital payment solutions in 24 countries in Africa, including last year Benin, Botswana, Madagascar, Rwanda, Togo and Zimbabwe.
“WHO has successfully digitized payments for more than two million health workers across Africa,” said Tidhar Wald, Acting Director of the Better Than Cash Alliance. “With these inspiring results, WHO is taking a clear leadership role in accelerating the digital transformation in delivering health outcomes globally.”
A polio vaccination team at work in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Credit: WHO
“Really big difference in speed”
Workers surveyed in Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia and Tanzania said they valued the security of not carrying cash, the convenience of no longer having to travel to pay points to receive their wages, and above all, the speed of payment – less than half an hour after work was completed compared to waiting weeks or even months.
Research, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, links timely compensation to better employee morale and retention.
“There really is a big difference in speed,” said Jean-Luc, a health worker we spoke to in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the end of a polio vaccination campaign. “We finished cleaning the campaign yesterday and received a text notification the following evening. I will pay my child's school fees. Now we can relax.”
Digital payments also save health campaigners time and money, including the burden and cost of transporting large amounts of cash and filling out paperwork.
“When you have 300 to 500 volunteers to pay, keeping accounts and signing receipts takes a lot of time,” said Saïdi, DRC's polio team leader.
WHO first used new digital payments in polio vaccination campaigns in Côte d'Ivoire. Although outbreaks of vaccine-induced polio have been on the rise, vaccination campaigns have struggled to get off the ground. In the first quarter of 2020, almost half of the polio campaigns in the WHO African region were delayed, workers walked off the job or suffered other adverse effects resulting from delays in cash payments.
While WHO and partners worked on developing the basic aspects of the digital payment ecosystem (registering workers in the database, checking their profiles with mobile network operators, etc.), the benefits of a cashless approach became more apparent.
“There is significant evidence that digitizing payments can support people, especially women, to gain access to financial services and increase control over their earnings,” said Maria May, Senior Program Officer, Inclusive Financial Systems, at the Gates Foundation. “Over the past four years, the World Health Organization has leveraged the growing presence of mobile money across Africa to ensure that brave vaccinators in polio campaigns are paid in full, quickly and securely.”
Alain Labrique, Director of the WHO's Digital Health and Innovation Department, said that “digital payments are one of the key pillars of the public digital health infrastructure currently strongly encouraged within the WHO's guidance to member states on digital transformation.” WHO sees digital payments as a foundation for many other digital development activities, along with data exchange and digital ID infrastructure. He added “we are delighted to work with partners in the digital space and add our voice to this celebration of joining the WHO Better Than Cash Alliance”.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/09-02-2024-digital-payments-to-health-workers-boost-retention–motivation–and-impact
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Digital payments to healthcare workers drive retention, motivation and performance
- Actor Mithun Chakraborty's health improving and he will be discharged soon, says hospital
- Iowa State finishes second in Denver
- 100 Day Clothing Challenge – Pepperdine Graphic
- How to fix low memory in Google Chrome
- Earthquake! 2.6 17 km northwest of Petrolia, California | Lost Coast Outpost | Humboldt County News
- Deflation and real estate dampen Lunar New Year joy
- Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump for making fun of Nikky Haley's husband
- NFL Player-Turned-Actor Carl Weathers Appears in Super Bowl CommercialExBulletin
- VW features Retro ID.Buzz in Super Bowl ad ahead of US release
- Winning with passion and perseverance
- Kanye 'Ye' West Promotes Yeezy Fashion Line in Super Bowl Ad – The Hollywood Reporter