Poppy Delevingne takes a 'heartbreaking' trip to Turkey shortly after 2023 earthquake





Poppy Delevingne went on a “heartbreaking” trip to Turkey shortly after the earthquake that killed thousands of people. The 37-year-old model is a Save the Children ambassador and visited the Middle Eastern country shortly after the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake that killed 55,000 people, and has now spoken about the “traumatic” experience for the first time. Anniversary of the catastrophic climate event. In an article for HELLO magazine, she wrote: “When earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria last February, more than 55,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were forced from their homes.” Of the devastation that was still visible. I saw endless mountains of rubble and damaged buildings, and families and children living on the side of the road among the rubble in tents and containers. “It was the end of October, and you could already feel the cold.” It was heartbreaking but also amazing to meet these extraordinary people, who showed so much resilience in the aftermath of the disaster, which at the time received so much global attention. “attention.” The “Bittersweet Symphony” actress – who is the older sister of fellow catwalk star Cara Delevingne – explained that due to other world events such as the conflict in Israel and the Ukrainian war, it feels as if Turkey's victims – the earthquakes in Syria – have been forgotten, and she is trying to “shed light.” For those who need help there. “But because there is so much going on in the world, including the conflict in Israel and the war in Ukraine, it seems as if these people have been forgotten,” she said. “That is why I wanted to highlight the disaster, especially in Hatay and Adiyaman, which are two of “The most affected counties, and the work Save the Children is doing to help these families rebuild their lives by providing much-needed facilities, such as showers and toilets, as well as mental health support, hygiene kits and winter supplies.”

