What residents need to know





One of the best things about living in Michigan is that, outside of a big snowstorm, we never have to worry about a natural disaster. We don't encounter tornadoes, we encounter (mostly) minor tornadoes here and there, and there have only been 6 recorded earthquakes in Michigan in the last 100 years.

There were two earthquakes in 2015, and if I had a nickel with me every time I took a shower during an earthquake, I would get two nickels! That's not a lot, but it's strange that it happened twice.

In any case…

New USGS report

According to a new study by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), parts of Michigan may want to start closing the gates. The U.S. Geological Survey has released a new report jointly with federal, state and local governments to show where devastating earthquakes are most likely to occur across the country.

The probability of an earthquake occurring within the next 100 years

USGS/Public Domain

The report found that cities along the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coast such as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Boston have a moderate chance of an earthquake occurring in the next 100 years, while places like California and Alaska have a high chance of an earthquake occurring. . Of all the places, Hawaii is currently the most likely place due to increased volcanic activity in the area.

What this means for Michigan

Southern Michigan currently has a 5 to 25 percent chance of experiencing a devastating earthquake, while central and northern Michigan have less than a 5 percent chance of experiencing it within the next 100 years. This would indicate that cities like Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Detroit are all in the 5-25% “green” range, while most cities north of those areas are likely devoid of any seismic events. No matter how you spin it (pun intended), Michigan is sitting in a pretty safe place compared to other places in the United States.

McConnell Adams, TownSquare Media Lansing

McConnell Adams, Townsquare Media Lansing How Earthquakes Happen

The Earth consists of four different layers: crust, mantle, outer core, and inner core. The crust is made up of many different tectonic plates, and where the different plates meet are called faults. Because these plates are constantly moving and rubbing against each other, sometimes the plates stick together, causing them to “stick.” The place where adhesion occurs is called the epicenter and is what we record as an 'earthquake'.

USGS/Public Domain

USGS/Public DomainTips for staying safe during an earthquake in Texas

Here are some tips on how to stay safe during an earthquake according to the CDC.

Gallery source: Chris Cardenas

