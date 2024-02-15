A swarm of earthquakes in south Reno is monitored by the Nevada Seismic Laboratory





RENO, NV – Residents of the south Reno area may have noticed some earthquakes in the past couple of weeks. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory (NSL), a unit within the University of Nevada, Reno, has identified and localized more than 270 small-scale earthquakes in the last 30 days to date. The largest related earthquake to date was a magnitude 3.5 on the afternoon of Jan. 28, and was felt and heard throughout much of Reno.

Clusters of small to medium-sized earthquakes, such as the one that recently occurred south of Reno, are often called a “swarm.”

“We named this swarm the South Reno Swarm,” said Keren Bogolob, a network seismologist at NSL.

A seismic station used by the Nevada Seismological Network, located near the University of Nevada, Reno-Redfield Campus.

Most of the earthquakes that occurred in the South Reno swarm were about 10 – 12 km (6.2 – 7.5 mi) southeast of the Reno Airport and at a depth of 6 – 8 km (3.7 – 4.9 mi). The swarm began primarily under the mountains east of the Virginia foothills. In the past two days, the swarm has moved slightly to the southwest below the Virginia Foothills residential area. There are many unnamed but mapped bugs in this area.

NSL continues to monitor the area, identifying and locating earthquakes. It is not possible to predict where earthquakes might strike, if they continue.

“Always remember that in the event of a major earthquake, the best way to stay safe is to land, cover and hold still,” Bogolob said.

Visit the NSL website for more information about the latest earthquakes and for earthquake safety tips.

