Rescue crews practice an earthquake scenario at Legoland





CARLSBAD, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) – Staying prepared for anything: San Diego County's only regional urban search and rescue task force has teamed up with another task force in Southern California to train at Legoland.

Legoland is closed to the public to complete training. The training focuses on search and rescue operations during natural disasters.

Legoland has become a training ground for two regional urban search and rescue task forces.

“It provides unique challenges for us,” Carlsbad Fire Department Chief Kevin Lindes said.

The two task forces responded to a mock scenario of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

RTF-13 is based in San Diego County and was commissioned in 2023. RTF-13 is made up of paramedic firefighters from Carlsbad, San Marcos Fire Department, and Cal Fire.

The other regional task force portion of the training is RTF-3, which is based in Long Beach.

During training, “these two teams have to find the victims, extract the victims, and deal with the problems they encounter,” Linds said.

Problems such as rescuing a simulated person from the top of a Lego Technic Coaster. The crew was told that the person had a spinal injury and had to find the best way to get down.

“We're not in a race here, let's make sure we do this safely and, most importantly, get this patient down and not injured,” Linds said.

The crew was also trained to rescue inside Emmet's Flying Adventure, an IMAX theatrical ride.

The riding chair is positioned above the edge of the platform while a simulated person is strapped to it.

“Legoland is very interested in seeing how the teams are going to attack that because they have no idea how they're going to get someone off that ride, if something happens,” Linds said.

There are 11 regional urban search and rescue task forces in the state. Regional task forces are equipped to support local, territorial, tribal and state agencies. They are specially trained for medium to complex incidents, such as Legoland.

“It's very important that these incidents are high-risk but low-frequency, so we obviously want…it to be a training environment. We want to perform very well, honing our skills and making sure the real thing happens, we're basically on our game,” Linds said. “.

The two task forces are evaluated and ranked based on their responses. At the end of the training, they had a review of the procedures, a debriefing period to discuss what went well and what they could improve.

