



An earthquake shakes Mexico City: a morning tremor without damage

On the morning of Wednesday, February 14, 2024, residents of Mexico City woke up startled by a minor earthquake, the first of two to hit the region within hours. The initial quake, with a magnitude of 2.8, occurred at 6:42 a.m. local time (America/Mexico City GMT -6), and its source was just 1 km below the surface near Magdalena Contreras.

A harsh morning awakening

While the trembling ground was enough to terrify sleeping residents, minor earthquakes left no immediate damage in their wake. The second quake, with a magnitude of 1.8, came shortly after the first, enhancing the city's reputation for seismic activity.

Despite the alarming shaking, the earthquake alarm remained silent, as minor earthquakes like this do not usually trigger the system. In recent weeks, Mexico City has experienced several small earthquakes, prompting researchers to delve deeper into a seismic fault beneath the city's densely populated western side.

Seismic activity in the area

The Sismológico Nacional Service, Instituto Geofísica, UNAM, carefully monitored seismic activity throughout Mexico. This latest event adds to the growing list of earthquakes in the region, including a 3.9 magnitude earthquake near Nanchital, Veracruz, and a 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Veracruz state.

Since the beginning of 2024, the Gulf of Mexico has experienced increased seismic activity, with multiple earthquakes of varying magnitude occurring. This trend has prompted further investigation into the underlying causes and potential impacts on surrounding areas.

Beyond the tremors: city resilience

While earthquakes are a fact of life for Mexico City residents, their resilience and adaptability remain a testament to the city's strength. As the sun rose on February 14, life quickly returned to normal, as residents continued their daily routines, undeterred by the unexpected interruption in the morning.

In the grand scheme of today's news, the Mexico City earthquake may seem like a minor event. However, it serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between human life and the natural world, as well as the importance of understanding and being prepared to meet the challenges that Mother Nature may present.

As the day unfolded, other stories caught the world's attention: Genesis Global, a bankrupt cryptocurrency lender, received court approval to sell $1.6 billion of Grayscale cryptocurrency shares to repay creditors; Haitian gangs gain greater economic independence, using forced funds to buy weapons and soldiers; An oil spill off the coast of Tobago spreads into the Caribbean Sea, prompting efforts to contain and clean it up; A Cuban businessman develops a unique local perfume; US House of Representatives votes to impeach President Biden's top border official over immigration issues; Chinese electric car maker BYD plans to open a factory in Mexico to export to the United States; Sweden expects Hungary to approve its application for NATO membership.

Each of these stories carries weight and importance, shaping the global narrative in different ways. Yet the Mexico City earthquake, while not making headlines, was an essential reminder of the interconnectedness of our world and the resilience of its people.

