Families affected by the Brazil earthquake seek justice in court against the Brazilian petrochemical giant





Families from Maceió traveled to the Netherlands to hear the case. (charade)

Rotterdam:

Residents of a Brazilian city devastated by earthquakes caused by salt mining went to a Dutch court on Wednesday, demanding justice and compensation, which they say is impossible in Brazil.

Families from Maceio headed to the Netherlands to look into the case against Brazilian petrochemical giant Braskem, whose European operations are based in Rotterdam.

Life in Maceió, which once had a population of one million, was turned upside down by earthquakes in 2018 attributed to salt mining and subsequent cracks in streets and buildings, forcing tens of thousands to leave their homes.

“What we are living now is hell,” community leader Alex da Silva, 42, told AFP.

“Those who remain in our community are still suffering from drowning and tremors today,” he said. “We hope today to achieve justice, so that we can finally get justice.”

Braskem says it has offered financial compensation and psychological support to those affected, in addition to assistance in relocation.

The company says it has paid 3.93 billion riyals ($790 million) in compensation and financial assistance to more than 18,000 people.

But Martin Van Dam, a lawyer at Bogost Goodhead, which represents the families, told AFP: “This compensation program is not full compensation.”

“It is an attempt by Braskem to settle matters cheaply, and for this very reason, the claimants have brought a claim to the Netherlands for full compensation.”

The court will first decide liability, then compensation, if it rules against Braskem.

In 2022, a Rotterdam court ruled that it had jurisdiction over the case, arguing that parent company Braskem SA and its subsidiaries in the Netherlands were “inextricably linked.”

“Braskem could have reasonably expected that not only its (Dutch) entities could be brought before this court, but also the holding company,” the judges said in that ruling.

Maria Rosangela Ferreria da Silva, a 48-year-old government employee, said she was “thrown out” of her home after the earthquakes and suffers from psychological problems.

“I hope that justice will be done because Braskem in Brazil is the one who holds the cards… Here we feel that the matter is different,” she told AFP.

She said her mother became depressed after leaving the home she had lived in all her life. Her health deteriorated and she finally died of Covid.

“I lost my mother because of that disaster,” she said.

“But despite any financial compensation, I will never get my mother back,” she said, visibly emotional. “Only someone who has a mother and lost her this way will understand how I feel, and how I feel about losing my mother.” .

