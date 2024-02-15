Türkiye Earthquake Response – Team Leader – Türkiye





Background of the crisis A 7.7-magnitude earthquake occurred in Turkey at 4:17 a.m. on February 6, 2023, followed by eighty-three aftershocks with a maximum magnitude of 6.7. An additional separate magnitude 7.6 earthquake occurred at 1:24 pm the next day in the same area. Adiyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep and Malatya are reported to be the most affected. Nearly two weeks after the initial quake, a separate 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Dafna district, near the Syrian border in Hatay Province, on February 20, 2023. This was followed by a 5.8-magnitude earthquake on the same evening in Hatay's Samandag district, causing further Of devastation to an already severely affected area.

Purpose and scope of the evaluation The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is conducting this evaluation because of its commitment to people receiving assistance and to improving the suitability, efficiency and effectiveness of the evolving response. The IFRC is committed to ensuring quality assurance, standards and a strong learning culture in its disaster response, and as such is committed to conducting assessments/reviews in the aftermath of all major disasters requiring an international response and as a mandatory practice when the scale and scope of the operation meet certain triggers. The focus of this evaluation is to evaluate the response of the IFRC network in Turkey for the following purposes:1. Evaluate the importance, efficiency and effectiveness of the support provided by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to the Turkish Red Crescent relief operation.2. Evaluate how the IFRC network is performing against Grand Bargain localization commitments.3. Explore challenges and opportunities related to the Turkish Red Crescent’s supporting role to draw lessons learned for future operations.

Methodology The team will implement the operations process through a series of methods, including: • Secondary data analysis (emergency call, operations updates, internal documents, mission reports, debriefs, assessments). No primary data collection is planned from people being assisted in this operating room. This evaluation should use the results of existing primary data sets collected by the TRC or jointly by the TRC and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (the TRC Current data, surveys, studies and analyzes completed by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and/or the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, also including current reviews and evaluations completed by the Kizilay Academy). • Key informant interviews (KII) with key Red Cross and Red Crescent (RCRC) and external stakeholders (i.e. UN agencies and international organizations) in the country and for those who have recently left the operation; and at the regional and Geneva levels, including interviews with key delegates involved in the early stages of the response. • Meetings and focus group discussions with the Red Cross, Red Crescent and external actors, including the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the National Police within the country, etc. • List of external actors The stakeholders who will be interviewed in the Situation Room will be agreed in advance by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The review/evaluation team will present its initial findings to the Turkish Red Crescent, the IFRC team in Turkey, the participants’ regional office and the headquarters in Geneva before departure, through a participatory meeting and/or virtual workshop.

An EMT team will also be established to manage and support the operating room. The Evaluation Management Team (EMT) will oversee and support the implementation of the OR process, including completion and approval of terms of reference, quality assurance and approval of deliverables by commissioners and appointment of assessor(s).

Competencies and qualifications of the evaluation team

The RMT team will select members of the evaluation team, which will consist of 3-4 people, including the team leader. Efforts will be made to ensure gender diversity among the team, in addition to respecting other diversity/skills standards.

The Team Leader will have the following skills and experience:

Proven extensive experience in being the leader in conducting emergency response assessment (7 to 10 years). Master's degree in international development, social sciences, humanitarian assistance or other related fields. Familiarity with the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and its disaster management system. Good knowledge of strategic and operational management of humanitarian operations and ability to provide strategic recommendations to key stakeholders. Excellent writing and communication skills in English (reference and production of a sample of work required). Knowledge of written and oral skills in Turkish is beneficial. Knowledge of cross-cutting issues, including Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI) and Community Engagement and Accountability (CEA) will be of interest. Strong analytical skills and ability to synthesize and present findings clearly, draw practical conclusions and prepare well-written reports in a timely manner, good team player and knowledge of working with people from different cultures/contexts. Experience managing remote teams and comfortable working with online platforms. He or she should not be involved in or have a vested interest in the process under review.

The consultant will provide an independent, objective and critical perspective and will be the primary author of the evaluation report. They will be appointed through a transparent recruitment process, based on the professional experience, competence, ethics and integrity of this assessment.

The Consultant must take all reasonable steps to ensure that the work is designed and implemented to respect and protect the rights and well-being of the people involved and to ensure that the evaluation is technically accurate and reliable, is conducted in a transparent and impartial manner and contributes to improved programming, organizational learning and accountability.

How to apply

Application procedures for team leader

Interested candidates must submit their application materials by 29 February 2024, 23:59 CEST to [email protected] with “OR Turkeyye EQ Team Leader” in the subject line.

Application materials must include the following:

Curriculum vitae (CV) A cover letter clearly summarizing the experience in relation to this job, the daily rate, and contact details for three professional referees. Applicants are asked to provide one example of a previous assessment report they have authored.

Application materials are non-returnable and we thank you in advance for your understanding that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

