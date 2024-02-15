AM Best is reviewing the California Seismological Commission's issuer credit rating outlook to stable





OLDWICK, N.J., Feb. 15, 2024–(BUSINESS WIRE)– AM Best has revised the outlook to stable from negative on its Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating ( FSR) of B++ (Good) and long-term ICR rating of “bbb+” (Good) by the California Earthquake Authority (CEA) (Sacramento, CA). FSR's outlook is stable.

The credit ratings (ratings) reflect CEA's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, lean business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The stable long-term ICR outlook reflects the improvement in CEA's balance sheet strength due to increased risk-adjusted capitalization as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The increase in risk-adjusted capitalization was driven by an improvement in CEA's ability to pay claims to a typical return period of 1 in 365 years as of January 1, 2024, from a typical return period of 1 in 360 years as follows: As of January 1, 2023, at the time of review Previous annual AM Best rankings. This improvement is due to the stability of the CEA's risk transfer programme, as well as a slowdown in exposure growth.

In response to increased exposure growth in recent years, CEA has implemented a number of coverage option changes effective August 1, 2023 for new customers and effective November 1, 2023 for existing customers, which are expected to reduce the CEA's exposure growth rate going forward. These included reductions in Coverage C (personal property) to a maximum of $25,000; Eliminates the 5% and 10% deductible options for policies with more than $1 million in Coverage A (structure) and homes not retrofitted before 1980; Removal of building veneer and breakable objects as optional approvals.

Furthermore, the CEA Board approved a 6.9% rate and model filing on December 7, 2023, which the California Department of Insurance accepted for review on December 22, 2023. Pending approval, the target implementation date for this rate and model filing is January 1, 2025.

