Japan earthquake: Man who lost his wife in Noto earthquake, inspired to continue cutting shogi pieces he found in his collapsed house





Six weeks after the Noto Peninsula earthquake killed more than 200 people, survivors are struggling to rebuild despite their grief for loved ones killed in the disaster. A man who lost his wife has found inspiration in the rubble of the house where she died.

Shioe Kazuhito, 63, and his wife, Kimiko, 64, were relaxing at their home in Suzu City on New Year's Day when the quake struck.

Kazuhito remembers that the first shock wasn't too bad compared to his previous experiences. But the second was so severe that it destroyed the second floor of their house on top of them. Kazuhito survived because he was in an unroofed area, but his wife was trapped and trapped.

He called her, but there was no response.

Shioe Kazuhito walks to his house that collapsed in the New Year's Day earthquake.

Three days later, the Self-Defense Forces recovered the body of his beloved wife from her destroyed home. Kazuhito told her that he knew it was painful and cold, as it was raining and snowing.

Marriage bond

Kazuhito and Kimiko met thanks to the introduction of a mutual friend. They married in 1997 and had two children together.

A photo provided by Shioe Kazuhito shows his wife Kimiko next to him.

The children had grown up and left home, but Kazuhito says his wife always looked forward to sending them things like rice and fruit.

Kazuhito was a devoted player of shogi, a traditional board game, which he had followed since childhood and achieved a high amateur rank. From the beginning of their marriage, he frequently traveled to shogi tournaments on his days off, but Kimiko never complained and always treated him warmly.

Kazuhito also supplied shogi pieces and boards for the matches of the shogi title series, the Kio Series, held in Kanazawa City. Kio is a major shogi title, created nearly 50 years ago, and Kazuhito has provided pieces and boards for the match almost every year since 2009.

Pieces found under the collapsed house

Kazuhito found pieces of Shogi in the ruins of his house. It was covered in soil, but not damaged.

Shioe Kazuhito looked at the pieces of shogi that appeared to be intact

Kazuhito thought it might be best to avoid public events after Kimiko's death. But as he stared at the urn containing his wife's cremated ashes, two weeks after the earthquake, he asked himself what she thought of his love of shogi.

What comes to mind is Kimiko's joy when their elementary school-aged son won a shogi tournament.

“Providing parts and paintings for the Kio series of titles has been a part of my life. My wife would have been happy to see me continuing this tradition,” Kazuhito said. So he decided to submit the cut for the Kio Series championship match in February in Kanazawa.

Shogi star Fujii Sota is ready to play

Star shogi player Fuji Sota, who is scheduled to participate in a match in the Kio series, recently spoke about his thoughts on the disaster areas.

Shogi player Fuji Sota

Fujii says he is very grateful that locals have agreed to host the match while the reconstruction process is still far from complete and the situation remains serious. He says he will do his best to focus and play an interesting match.

Kazuhito says that just hearing Fuji's name makes people happy. He said he hoped the match would encourage people to recover from the disaster.

Shioi Kazuhito hopes to get his life back by offering shogi pieces.

