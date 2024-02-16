Over $2 million raised for Turkey and Syria after the earthquake – Türkiye





Rotary members continue to provide relief a year later to those affected

Written by Arnold R. Grahel

A year after the strongest earthquake in nearly a century devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, Rotary members are helping people rebuild with container homes for hundreds of families, hospital equipment, and other essential support.

A special disaster relief fund established by the Rotary Foundation, which is now closed to contributions, has raised more than $2 million from donors around the world and funded about 60 grants that have allowed Rotary members to provide shelter, medical care and other necessities.

The earthquake that occurred on February 6, 2023, killed more than 55,000 people and affected 15 million others in southern Turkey and northern Syria. Hundreds of thousands of people are still living in temporary camps in Turkey and are enduring a second winter without homes or access to clean water and sanitation facilities. In Syria, the earthquake exacerbated the humanitarian crisis where millions of people were already in need of assistance due to conflict, economic crisis and epidemics.

Many clubs and regions organized humanitarian initiatives under the guidance of Rotarians in the affected areas. The three provinces of Turkey worked together to implement projects worth a total of US$10 million.

Immediately after the earthquake, Rotary members in Turkey set up three tent cities to provide temporary shelter for 2,000 families. The regions have since used $50,000 in disaster response grants along with other funds to establish two container cities while providing support for a third container city built by the local government in Ankara.

Each container city includes units of large shipping containers for 110 families equipped with beds, mattresses, air conditioning units, water heaters, refrigerators, bathrooms, bathtubs, and kitchens. Rotarians have also built mobile kindergartens, prefabricated schools, a medical clinic and a laundromat in or near container cities.

Refik Kutluer, president of the International Rotary Club of Ankara, says his club has arranged for six children whose limbs were amputated due to injuries sustained in the earthquake to receive prosthetic limbs in hospitals in the United States. The treatment was provided at no cost to the families.

“All of these kids have gone home and are able to walk again,” Kotlauer says. “They keep expressing their gratitude to Rotary, saying they felt hopeless after the earthquake, but now they have come back to life.”

The Ankara International Club also provided a mobile science laboratory and classroom for Ata College, which was almost completely destroyed by the earthquake. The school lost 26 students, two teachers and two staff members in the earthquake. Classes are held in prefabricated buildings.

“All the students are victims of the earthquake and are trying to recover while attending classes,” Kotlauer says. “The school is like a home to them, and they are grateful to those who have reached out to them with love and respect.”

Rotary and Rotaract members also purchased basic equipment for a hospital in Antakya. Using two $50,000 grants, the district provided 2,430 ultrasound machines requested by hospital administrators, as well as equipment to perform colonoscopies and endoscopy.

One year after the earthquakes, Rotary members continue to respond.

– February 2024

